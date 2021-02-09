Daniel Kelly the toast of Carrick as Linfield denied by basement side

Carrick Rangers 1-1 Linfield

Daniel Kelly is the toast of Carrick Rangers. He’ll be a hero at Larne, Crusaders and any other team with title aspirations as well following his late equaliser against Linfield.

With Larne only drawing at home to Portadown, David Healy’s champions were on course to move seven points clear of the Inver Park outfit at the top of the table and 10 ahead of Crusaders thanks to Shayne Lavery’s early goal.

On 84 minutes, however, holding midfielder Kelly came up trumps slamming in a leveller for Niall Currie’s men who belied their position at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership.

Kelly was one of many heroes in the Carrick side with Mark Surgenor superbly leading a resolute defence and Cathair Friel showing his class up front.

They deserved something from the game and substitute Lloyd Anderson was inches away in injury time from earning Carrick a stunning victory. It would have been their first in the league versus Linfield since 1987!

For the Blues, they didn’t perform close to their capabilities and Healy will know full well they must go through the gears away to Ballymena United on Saturday and versus Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne at Windsor Park in upcoming matches.

After winning at Dungannon at the weekend, Carrick were unchanged but such is the squad strength at Linfield they made four switches to the starting line-up that won at Crusaders and didn’t weaken the side.

In came Mark Stafford, Matthew Clarke, Navid Nasseri and Christy Manzinga who was in the thick of the action right from the off striding on to a clever Kirk Millar pass down the right flank and delivering a fine cross which Lavery should have tucked into the net. Inside the first minute and inside the six yard box Lavery fluffed his lines.

No problem for the Northern Ireland international. In the second minute he gave the Blues the lead. Joel Cooper floated a hopeful pass into the Carrick half and behind the home team’s defence and Lavery did the rest. The ex-Everton ace was too quick and too strong for defender Chris Ramsey powering into the area and despite falling in the box under the defender’s challenge he showed determination and composure to strike the ball past Aaron Hogg and into the net.

What a start for the champions and Lavery, who netted a hat-trick a week ago in a 3-0 victory over Portadown at Windsor Park.

Credit to Currie’s players though, they didn’t allow that opening to have a negative impact on them and with Friel’s canny touches and knowhow in attack they were a consistent threat.

The Linfield backline were forced to make several vital interceptions as Rangers pushed on in the first half, none better than Jimmy Callacher’s brilliant block to deny Friel an equaliser.

The sides may have started the match separated by 30 points, albeit with the Blues having played four games more, but there was no way you would have known it in the windy conditions. Bar their goal Linfield’s only moment of note before the break came after the 20 minute mark when Manzinga shot just wide.

Healy would have wanted his players to kill the game off early in the second period. Nasseri had a chance to do just that but blasted over.

At the other end Callacher and Mark Stafford had to use all their experience as Carrick continued to cause concern. In a sign of respect from Healy another defender Mark Haughey was brought on to keep Rangers at bay.

It didn’t discourage the bottom team with substitute Gerard Storey showing quality from set pieces. First his free-kick was flicked wide by Michael Smith and then on 84 minutes his corner was turned in by Kelly. In a crowded box Kelly was more alert than anyone firing home from eight yards sparking joyous celebrations amongst the Carrick players and their bench.

It could have got better for Rangers with Anderson almost winning it with the last kick of the game, poking just wide with Currie and co ever so close to a famous victory.

Carrick Rangers: Hogg, Surgenor, Rodgers, Chapman, Kelly, Smith, Cherry (Anderson 64), Gibson (Storey 75), Jenkins (Frazer 64), Ramsey, Friel.

Subs not used: McKinty, Neale, Loughran, Gordon.

Linfield: Johns, Stafford, Callacher, Manzinga (Haughey 64), Millar (Waterworth 85), Lavery, Nasseri (Stewart 64), Clarke, McClean, Mulgrew, Cooper.

Subs not used: Moore, Newberry, Pepper, Quinn.

Man of the match: Cathair Friel

Match rating: 6 out of 10