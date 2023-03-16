Danny Purkis deserved chance to be Glentoran’s main man: Rodney McAree

David Jeffrey barks out the orders to Ballymena United during their loss to Glentoran at The Oval

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree has insisted it wasn’t a gamble to throw striker Danny Purkis a starting shirt in Tuesday night’s 1-0 League win against Ballymena United at the BetMcLean Oval.

Even though it wasn’t a game that will live long in the memory, the 27-year-old repaid his manager’s faith by plundering a last-gasp winner which moved the east Belfast team up to fourth place in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

Former Glenavon man Purkis has played support to Jay Donnelly so far this season but he showed, in what was only his 12th start, that he has the ability to take on the leading role.

“Danny deserved his chance,” said McAree. “He came on against Glenavon (last Saturday) in the second half and did extremely well. I thought he was excellent against Ballymena, his link-up play was very good. Danny is a work horse; he puts in a great shift.

“It’s been a long time coming. Danny was probably thinking that he wasn’t going to get an opportunity because of Jay, who is a wonderful footballer. It’s hard to leave him out at times.

“But I have to be fair to everyone. If I feel that Jay wasn’t doing as well as he should be, there are other lads sitting in the background ready for their chance. Danny deserved his and he responded brilliantly.”

Even though it wasn’t a classic, McAree admitted he was relieved to get three points.

He went on: “It was good to get over the line. It wasn’t our greatest performance, although we showed a little bit more adventure after the break.

“I congratulated the players in terms of their effort and the character they showed. I have questioned their character and people around the club have questioned their character, wondering if they are mentally strong enough. But they had the answers.

“I thought we needed an ugly 1-0 to try and maybe prove that we can grind out a result. It’s the first result that I can remember that we have actually ground out to get the three points.

“For so long it looked as though it was going to be another frustrating evening. I keep preaching if it takes to the 93rd or 94th minute to score to win a game, that’s what it will take.

“Sometimes the expectation at this club has a bearing on the mentality of the players.

“The crowd expect us to win our home games, and rightly so. We kept going, persevered and got the result we wanted.”

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey admitted it felt like a mugging on Mersey Street.

“It was a heartbreaking result, we were more than worthy of a draw,” he said.

“We actually could have won the game; the players gave me everything.

“I think the most tangible way to describe our performance was the fact that it took Glentoran fans the full 90 minutes to sing, ‘Cheer up David Jeffrey’. That’s the biggest back-handed compliment I’ll ever get.

“We were well in the game, we did fantastically well. We were disciplined, we worked hard and we also used the ball well.

“It was a tough result to take, but I’m desperately proud of them.”