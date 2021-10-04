Danny Purkis returns to amateur game after completing East Belfast transfer from Glenavon

Danny Purkis looks to have played his last game for Glenavon. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

East Belfast have confirmed that Danny Purkis will be returning to the club after the striker revealed he wanted to return to the amateur game.

The 26-year-old signed a new three-year contract at Glenavon over the summer, but his plans changed after he told manager Gary Hamilton he wanted to pursue a return to an amateur environment.

Purkis scored 15 goals for the Lurgan Blues last season and was seen as a fearsome trio of forwards for them this season alongside Andy Waterworth and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

But now he will return to the club he joined Glenavon from, returning to East Belfast in the Northern Amateur Football League.

However, the deal has worked out somewhat for Hamilton’s side as if they can’t have him then at least no other Danske Bank Premiership club can as Purkis’ deal is believed to prevent him from joining another top-flight side until 2024.

Last month, Hamilton revealed the conversation that had taken place between himself and the striker, who outlined his reasons for wanting to move back down the ladder.

"Danny came and had a word with me and the chairman and said he wants to leave and go back to play with his mates in amateur football,” said Hamilton after Glenavon’s victory over Portstewart in the BetMcLean League Cup.

“He wants to spend more time with his family, and when a player comes to you and says that… we tried to talk him out of it, but his mind was made up.

“I thought we’d leave it a couple of days and see if he changed his mind, because he’s giving up an opportunity to play Premiership football to go down to amateur league football, but he’s still sure he wants to do that.

“It’s just disappointing because he had that phone call with me in the summer and we thought we’d talked him around when we signed him on a new contract.”