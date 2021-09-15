Danny Purkis set to leave Glenavon but club board holds keys to East Belfast future

Danny Purkis looks to have played his last game for Glenavon. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Danny Purkis is set to leave Glenavon after informing the club of his desire to return to Amateur League football.

The 26-year-old striker has netted 18 Danske Bank Premiership goals since joining the Lurgan Blues in January last year but is now hoping to return to East Belfast, pending the decision of the Glenavon board.

His future is ultimately in the hands of the club after he signed a new three-year contract in July but, as manager Gary Hamilton told the Glenavon website, he is not expecting Purkis to play another game for the club regardless of the outcome of a board meeting later this week.

“We had a situation on Saturday where Danny came and had a word with me and the chairman (Adrian Teer) to say that he wants to go back to playing with his mates in amateur football,” explained the boss.

“He wants to spend more time with his family and when a player comes to you and says that - we tried to talk him out of it but his mind was made up.

“We thought we’d leave it for a couple of days and see if he changes his mind because he’s given up an opportunity to play Premiership football but he’s still sure that he wants to do that.

“The board’s going to have a meeting on Thursday night and will come to a decision but the player has told us that he’ll not be back. He wants to play for, I think it’s East Belfast.

“That’s where we got him from. He was there for five or six years and scored plenty of goals and it’s somewhere that he’s comfortable.

“When a player is so intent on not coming back, and he said no matter what; he’ll do without playing football, then there’s nothing you can do.”

Former Glentoran forward Purkis netted 45 goals for East Belfast during the first half of the 19/20 season before making the move to the Lurgan Blues.

“It’s just disappointing because he had that phonecall with me in the summer and we thought we had talked him round when he signed a new contract,” continued Hamilton.

“As I say, it’s disappointing because Danny’s somebody that I thought was an excellent player, finished top goal-scorer for us last season and started the first match of this season.

“He started on Saturday again. Yes, he was taken off but that’s football and happens at every level.”

Hamilton is now left with only Andy Waterworth and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who have two goals each so far this term, as established centre-forwards, although 18-year-old Josh Doyle netted in the 5-1 League Cup win over Portstewart last night while former Ballyclare wideman Kyle Beggs notched a hat-trick off the bench.

With Purkis dropping out of the starting side from last weekend, those two in particular have given Hamilton food for thought ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ballymena United.

“(Purkis’ departure) has left us a striker short unfortunately but it is what it is and it’ll maybe give somebody like Josh Doyle, Ross Hunter - or even Conor (McCloskey) can play up there as well – an opportunity,” he mused.

“There was an opportunity for the boys that played (against Portstewart) to make me think about my team and Beggsy’s done that. Ross Hunter as well when he came on I thought was brilliant; some of the passes he made in behind to put Beggsy in.

“Beggy’s finishes were top drawer. I keep telling him all the time that he’s a young lad with explosive pace, his decision making at times needs to be better, but that comes with experience.

“His decision-making was very, very good tonight. If he makes that run from the wide area in behind, there’s no defender in this league will catch him. He’s so quick.

“He wants to learn and work hard. He’s a joy to work with so I was delighted for him.”