Darragh McBrien: Five Irish League sides eyeing Dungannon Swifts winger

Dungannon Swifts forward Darragh McBrien is fast becoming the latest hot property in Irish League football with a host of top Premiership clubs casting admiring glances in his direction.

The 20-year-old from Fermanagh scored the decisive goal for Dungannon in their crucial 2-1 victory over basement side Warrenpoint Town at Milltown on Tuesday to continue his excellent form in an impressive first season in the top flight.

In May last year Swifts boss Dean Shiels beat off competition from Cliftonville and Glenavon to sign McBrien from Ballinamallard and he has flourished under the former Northern Ireland player at Stangmore Park.

It is understood that Linfield, Glentoran, Larne, Cliftonville and Crusaders are aware of this burgeoning talent and keeping an eye on the situation though Dungannon are intent on keeping a player who they believe has the potential to earn a move across the water.

McBrien’s strike on 85 minutes at Milltown after a brilliant James Knowles free-kick levelled a goal from new Town signing Adam Wixted moved Dungannon eight points clear of Warrenpoint who have a game in hand.

Shiels was overjoyed by the comeback win hailing the character of his players.

“The boys knew the importance of the game and putting that gap between us and Warrenpoint is good. It’s one win but it does have significance and it was a massive result for us,” said Shiels.

“You don’t get anything without hard work and the team put it in on a cold winter’s night. At 1-0 down I still felt we could win the game and James Knowles showed his quality to score a great free-kick and then set up Darragh for his goal.

“There was so much togetherness and spirit in the group and I was delighted to see that because the quality is there. I can’t praise the players enough.”

For Warrenpoint it was another bad night at the office. They remain at the foot of the table four points adrift of Portadown and to add injury to insult goalkeeper Conor Mitchell is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ballyclare Comrades is pleased to announce the signing of young winger, Caiolan Brennan, who is joining on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joins the Comrades from Danske Bank Premiership side, Coleraine, while he spent the first half of the 21/22 season on loan at Limavady United.

“Caiolan Brennan is a player that we enquired about in the summer, having been an admirer of his pace and ability with the ball for a while now,” said Paul Harbinson. “We’re delighted that he has agreed to join us and thank Oran and Coleraine for their assistance in making it happen.”

Yesterday Town signed former Republic of Ireland underage international defender Ray O’Sullivan, 20, who has had spells with Athlone and Shelbourne.