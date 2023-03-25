Darren Mullen: Newry City have six games to save Premiership status

Ailing City have been sucked into a relegation battle following a horrendous run of results and are only above 11th placed Dungannon Swifts on goal difference.

It’s a scenario that seemed highly unlikely two months ago, but the reality is Mullen’s men have six games to not only save their season, but also their Danske Bank Premiership status.

They are suffering the hangover of a seven-goal thumping by Linfield last week, but things don’t get any easier for City because on Saturday they roll out the welcome mat for Paddy McLaughlin’s Cliftonville – a side that is also coming off the back of a shattering home defeat by Dungannon Swifts.

“We now have six massive games remaining, if we can stay in this division, we have earned it, if we don’t then we have only ourselves to blame,” said Mullen.

“We can’t control what happens outside or at other clubs. We won’t be relegated because of results achieved by Dungannon or Portadown, it will be of our own doing.

“We knew all these big games would be coming. It’s a massive difference (from last season in the Championship), not only dealing with the quality of teams each week, but mentally it’s challenging. We were winning most games last year, but now we are losing most.

“It’s very difficult. Even after the defeat by Portadown a few weeks back, my wife said it’s about time I gave it up, but you can think like that. You must pick yourself up pretty quickly.

“You can’t let it linger... there is no point in me turning up for training with a wrong attitude. At the end of the season the table doesn’t lie.

“If you are good enough to stay out of the bottom two, you’ve deserved it. If you haven’t, then, you must take your medicine.

“We have a good bunch of lads who are up for this battle. The minute we start feeling sorry for ourselves, we are in trouble. It’s going to be a battle and we’ll need a little bit of luck along the way.”

Although City were knocked for seven last week, Mullen wasn’t entirely disappointed with his team’s performance.

“We started well on the front foot, but got punished for every mistake,” he added. “We had five (players) out missing, but there were large parts we played well.

“We were up against a top-class side, but we’ve wiped it from the memory, we left the performance at Windsor Park. There was no shouting or raised voices.

“It was all nice and calm, I told the boys to learn from their mistakes. If we stay in this League, we’ll look back on games at Windsor Park or the Oval as part of our season.

“We now we have six games left to save our season. We are in a position where both Portadown and Dungannon would love to be in, we must sure we finish the season in the right manner.

“To be honest, the result hurt last week, but it didn’t hurt as much as the previous week against Portadown when we shipped two goals in the last minute to lose the game.”