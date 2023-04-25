Darren Mullen to stand down after a decade in charge at Newry City

Mullen has been the Newry manager since the club reformed in 2013

Newry City manager Darren Mullen is to bid an emotional farewell to his home-town club after 10 years in charge.

Mullen, who twice led the border outfit to promotion to the Premiership, has decided to step down from the role and Saturday’s final match of the season away to Dungannon Swifts will also be his last as manager.

The club’s board were already aware of Mullen’s decision before he informed the players at training in Tuesday evening.

It is a move that will surprise many across the Irish League given Mullen’s long connection with Newry and the close relationship and popularity he enjoys around the club, having been there before the previous club was wound up in 2012 and being one of the leading players in its reformation a year later.

Mullen’s resignation is not linked to interest in any other job and while he was previously a board member when the new club was set up in 2013 he won’t be taking up another position either.

“It is not a decision that I have made overnight,” Mullen told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I was even thinking about it towards the end of last season when we won the Championship, thinking that it might have been a good opportunity to go out on a high after getting the club promoted.

“I wanted another crack at the Premiership. It’s been a long tough year, but when you stay in it and win the Mid Ulster Cup too – those were our targets at the start of the season, if we could finish out of the relegation places and win a cup – it is a good way to go and it’s worked out perfectly for me that way.

“It’s a good time to go and not too many managers get the opportunity to go on their own terms and this is a good opportunity for that and I am leaving on a high.”