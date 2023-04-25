Darren Mullen to stand down after a decade incharge at Newry City

Mullen has been the Newry manager since the club reformed in 2013

Newry City manager Darren Mullen is to bid an emotional farewell to his home-town club after 10 years in charge.

Mullen, who twice led the border outfit to promotion to the Premiership, has decided to step down from the role and Saturday’s final match of the season away to Dungannon Swifts will also be his last as manager.

The club’s board were already aware of Mullen’s decision before he informed the players at training on Tuesday evening.

It is a move that will surprise many across the Irish League given Mullen’s long connection with Newry and the close relationship and popularity he enjoys around the club, having been there before the previous club was wound up in 2012 and being one of the leading players in its reformation a year later.

Mullen’s resignation is not linked to interest in any other job and while he was previously a board member when the new club was set up in 2013 he won’t be taking up another position either.

“It is not a decision that I have made overnight,” Mullen told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I was even thinking about it towards the end of last season when we won the Championship, thinking that it might have been a good opportunity to go out on a high after getting the club promoted.

“I wanted another crack at the Premiership. It’s been a long tough year, but when you stay in it and win the Mid Ulster Cup too – those were our targets at the start of the season, if we could finish out of the relegation places and win a cup – it is a good way to go and it’s worked out perfectly for me that way.

“It’s a good time to go and not too many managers get the opportunity to go on their own terms and this is a good opportunity for that and I am leaving on a high.”

Mullen first joined Newry City in their previous guise as a youth coach and was promoted through the club before they were forced out of business in 2012. He was then a prominent member of the group of that helped establish a new club a year later and his first success as manager came with the Mid Ulster Intermediate A title in 2014.

After three promotions in four years they went on to complete their return to top-flight status in May 2018 thanks to a play-off victory over Carrick Rangers.

Although Newry’s stay in the Premiership lasted only a single season and the impact of Covid-19 meant they didn’t play any football at all from the spring of 2020 to the start of last season Mullen led them back to the top flight and completed his the mission he had set himself by leaving the club still in the Premiership.

“I was conscious all year that I would love to leave the club with it still being in the Premiership rather that going out on a relegation and to do that is very pleasing,” he said.

“The overriding emotion on Saturday was one of relief. The two minutes of injury time was probably the longest two minutes of my 10 years.

“Knowing that the club is in the Premiership and that the fans can look forward to next season, that gives me a huge amount of pride to have done that.

“It’s great for the players too. It’s never about me, for the players to have Premiership football to look forward to will help them through the summer, it will help the club keep players and attract players knowing that they are in the Premiership.”

Club chairman Martin McLoughlin, who now has the task of appointing a successor to Mullen, paid tribute to the outgoing boss, calling him ‘more than just a manager.’

“After we absorb the manager’s news we will come to realise that today’s announcement absolutely marks the end of an era,” said McLoughlin.

“Ten years ago last month we reformed and Darren Mullen was the driving force behind our reformation. As chairman I would like to, on behalf of our club, thank Darren for his dedication and total commitment while in his post.

“We have become firm friends and I’m absolutely delighted that his tenure at Newry City has ended with all friendships fully intact. This is quite unusual as departing managers go, but then again Darren was very much more than just a manager,

“Darren got involved in a lot of issues pertaining to the everyday running of our club. He leaves us with many many great memories, his success over the years has brought a new sense of pride to the Showgrounds and nothing makes me more proud than to see the Newry colours worn around our great city.

“We have had many highs as I said, too many to recount and, of course, some lesser days too, but the highs well outnumber the lows.”