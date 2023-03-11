David Cushley delights in blasting Carrick back on track

Carrick's Alex Gawne takes on Dungannon duo Dean Curry and Mayowa Animasahun in the air — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

David Cushley is all smiles after his stunning strike — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

David Cushley felt Carrick Rangers produced the perfect response to a midweek mauling with this victory over Dungannon Swifts.

His stunning strike — a dipping volley from more than 30 yards — was worthy of winning any game and the 33-year-old admitted he and his team-mates needed to bounce back after a 5-1 defeat by Glentoran on Tuesday night.

He said: “Coming off a bad result like that, the boys knew what we had to do. We worked hard, defended well and have come away with a great three points.

“The team performance was brilliant in horrible conditions. I’m sure it was a good game to watch, but it was tough to play in.”

Cushley struck in the 42nd minute with one of the goals of the season. He watched as the ball dropped down, catching it sweetly and hitting a right-foot effort which looped up and over goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Dungannon had plenty of possession but struggled to make it count and weren’t helped by the loss of key player Rhyss Campbell to a first-half injury.

Jordan Jenkins went closest early on but his low strike was touched just wide, while sub Michael O’Connor had a late effort ruled out for offside.

Carrick remain seventh and well in the hunt for a European play-off spot.

Cushley added: “We’ve just kept building on what we achieved at the start of the season.

“We’ve been hard to beat at home, and picking up points from away games has been massive for us as well.

“We’ve been down here three times previously in my time here and lost each time, so we’re delighted with the three points today.”

While Carrick bounced back from a dismal result, Dungannon did the opposite.

Assistant boss Tony Gorman admitted this was a big let-down after the Irish Cup win at Cliftonville.

“We are really disappointed — we worked really hard all week on how we would approach the game today,” he said.

“You look at last week’s performance and today’s performance, and today’s was very frustrating.

“We got into great areas but we just didn’t execute our final pass or either didn’t get a shot on target, or didn’t get a shot off at all.”

DUNGANNON: Dunne 6, McGee 6, Animasahun 6 (S Scott, 63 mins, 6), McGinty 6, Curry 6, Ruddy 6, Knowles 6, Mayse 6, Campbell 6 (Walsh, 23 mins, 6), Jenkins 6 (O’Connor, 76 mins, 6), McCready 5 (Cushnie, 46 mins, 6). Unused subs: Nelson, O’Kane, Moore

CARRICK:Ross Glendinning 6, Forsythe 7, Surgenor 7, Ervin 7, Tilney 7, Cherry 7 (Reece Glendinning, 68 mins, 6), Mitchell 7, Gawne 7 (Dupree, 90 mins, 5), Cushley 7 (Kalla, 82 mins, 5), McGuckin 6, Maciulaitis 6. Unused subs: Hogg, Buchanan-Rolleston, McLaughlin, Andrews

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare) 7