David Cushley hits a brace as Carrick Rangers sink sorry Dungannon Swifts

Carrick Rangers 2 Dungannon Swifts 0

Two goals from David Cushley saw Carrick claim the points against struggling Dungannon.

In difficult conditions, Cushley opened the scoring from the spot before sealing the win when his weak shot slipped past goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

A miserable night for the Swifts was completed when Michael Ruddy was red-carded late on.

It leaves Dungannon now five points from safety with just three games remaining.

Carrick, meanwhile, retain slim hopes of catching seventh-placed Glenavon after ending a three-game losing streak.

They started well and led through Cushley’s 22nd-minute penalty.

Nedas Maciulaitis burst into the box and, as Ruddy tried to challenge, he ended up fouling the forward.

Referee Shane Andrews pointed to the spot, and Cushley confidently slotted home.

Carrick had made all the early running, going close when Cameron Stewart’s header was cleared off the line by Ruddy.

The Swifts did improve as the half wore on, and should have levelled just before the break.

Some slick play ended with Ethan McGee playing through Padraig Lynch, but he shot straight at goalkeeper Ross Glendinning.

After the break, McGee’s low attempt was saved and Jordan Jenkins’ rising strike flew over.

Dean Shiels’ side dominated the ball, pressing into the Carrick half, but couldn’t make it pay.

And Rangers added a second on the break with 16 minutes left.

Cushley took aim from wide on the left and caught Dunne out, letting it slip over the line.

Swifts captain James Knowles hit the crossbar with a late free-kick before Ruddy was sent off.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Ervin, Tilney, Reece Glendinning, Cherry (Anderson 67), Mitchell (Gawne 61), Cushley (Nixon 83), McGuckin, Maciulaitis (Kalla 83).

Subs not used: Hogg, Surgenor, Buchanan-Rolleston.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, Animasahun (S Scott 78), Curry, McGinty, Ruddy, McGee, Knowles, Cushnie (Walsh 67), O’Connor (McCready 78), Jenkins (Mayse 67), Lynch (Smith 67).

Subs not used: Nelson, Moore.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: David Cushley

Match rating: 3/10