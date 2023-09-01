David Cushley smashes home late penalty to give Carrick Rangers victory over Dungannon Swifts

Carrick Rangers 2 Dungannon Swifts 1

Carrick Rangers made it back to back home wins with a stoppage time penalty from captain David Cushley seeing off a battling Dungannon Swifts.

A reckless challenge by centre forward Ethan Devine on substitute Kyle Cherry left referee Tony Clarke with no option but to award the spot kick and Cushley blasted it into the roof of the net.

But even the home supporters didn’t know what to expect from Carrick as they returned home after three away games which had seen them defeated 4-0 by Cliftonville, 9-0 by Crusaders before claiming a remarkable 3-3 draw against Linfield.

The first half probably explained why as they looked good going forward but were vulnerable in defence once Dungannon had changed to a back four.

Initially, though, it was all Carrick with Swifts defenders having to throw their bodies on the line to stop shots from Danny Purkis and Josh Andrews before the hosts made the breakthrough in the 16th minute.

A great run down the run by Kurtis Forsythe ended with a cut back from the byline and before it reached Curtis Allen, Caolan Mallon diverted the cross into his own net,

Carrick had chances to double the lead but a mazy run from Nedas Maciulaitis finished with a shot into the side netting and a Ben Tilney drive from 25 yards was tipped over by Niall Morgan.

Dungannon’s first effort on goal was a speculative 20-yard effort by Ethan Devine but it was enough to hint that there was better to come from the visitors and, sure enough, after 31 minutes, they were level.

Devine did the spadework and although Moore’s first attempt was blocked he had a clear shot on goal from the rebound and made no mistake.

Rangers responded well, however and In three minutes of first half stoppage time, Andrews set up Purkis for a shot which was well saved and then picked up the loose ball to cross for Allen but his header looped over the crossbar.

Only a superb finger-tip save by Morgan from Purkis’ well-directed header, from Allen’s pin-point cross, prevented Carrick going ahead within two minutes of the restart but it was almost half an hour before either keeper was tested again – Morgan alert to stop a clever flick by Andrews. It looked as if he had earned Swifts a third point of the season.

Carrick Rangers: Ross Glendinning; Forsythe, Watson, Reece Glendinning, Tilney; Crowe; Andrews (Cherry 75), Cushley (Stewart 90); Purkis, Allen (McGuckin 75), Maciulaitis. Unused subs: McCauley, Stewart, Surgenor, Buchanan-Rolleston, O’Prey.

Dungannon Swifts: Morgan; McGee, Marron, Curry; Scott (Galvin 90), Whiteside (Gallagher 65), Dillon, Glenny; Moore (Alves 65), Lusty; Devine. Unused subs: Hegarty, Owens, Mitchell, Harpur.

Referee: Tony Clarke

Man of the match: Kurtis Forsythe

Match rating: 6/10