David Healy again comes out fighting to dispel the doubters

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield boss David Healy drives his side on during the 2-1 win over Larne on Tuesday night. Credit: Pacemaker

David Healy insists that with knives being sharpened for him and his Linfield players after two defeats in a row it was fighting spirit in Tuesday’s crucial 2-1 victory over Larne took the Blues back to the head of the Danske Bank Premiership table ahead of Friday’s crunch clash at Glentoran.

The champions had lost top spot to the Glens last month after a shocking 3-0 loss at Coleraine and when they were knocked out of the Irish Cup by Larne on Friday, there were concerns amongst Linfield fans that their season was going to fall apart.

Then came that vital league win at home to Larne, thanks to a performance more about grit than glorious football and goals from Stephen Fallon and Christy Manzinga.

With Glentoran drawing 1-1 against struggling Portadown at Shamrock Park in a dramatic finale, Linfield moved into pole position in the title race on goal difference with Cliftonville four points behind the Big Two rivals.

“You lose a couple of games and are out of the Cup and the knives are sharpening,” said Healy.

“The doubters doubt and the haters hate.

“That’s the way it is being a Linfield manager.

“You beat yourself up for a few days but you come back in and first and foremost as the manager I must have a fighting spirit because if I don’t have it there is no point in trying to get that into the players.

“One thing I have always done throughout my career as a player and a manager is come out fighting when the chips are down.

“When the chips are down that’s when more questions are being asked about you so it’s important for me and the players to respond in the correct manner and I think we did that against Larne.

“It was an important and crucial three points. I could have taken or left a performance. It was about the result. I don’t think we played as well as we have done at times this season but we mixed it up.

“Larne were possibly expecting us to be a bit more glamorous and go and play but we changed our tactics and took the sting out of the game.

“There weren’t too many chances in the game but it was all about the three points.

“When the questions are being thrown up and chucked at you and the doubters are there sometimes you have to come out fighting in the proper manner and that’s what we did.”

Healy was full of praise for his experienced players like captain Jamie Mulgrew, goalscorer Fallon, Jimmy Callacher, Niall Quinn, Matthew Clarke and substitute Kirk Millar who have been there and won it at Windsor Park.

“The key to the performance was the boys who have been here a long time, Mulgrew, Fallon, Callacher, Quinn, Clarke and Millar when he came on,” said the Linfield boss.

“They understand there are times when it is all about the result and there was grit, determination and heart from our team and it was important we showed all those qualities.

“There is no hiding away from it that we have been short in the last couple of games and haven’t shown enough of that.

“Defeats can happen. It’s not as if we were playing against poor sides.

“We were playing Coleraine, who are probably in a false position. They are a good side and so are Larne.

“We severely underperformed in the Cup against them but they are capable of putting in the performance that can beat any team in the league.

“There was probably a bit of edginess with supporters coming to the Larne game on Tuesday and concern in some quarters that we may not get the result we required but the players again keep proving they enjoy playing for the football club, they are playing for the shirt and playing with a lot of pride.”

The victory wasn’t the only boost for Linfield. Another was the return of influential Chris Shields from injury coming on in the latter stages versus Larne to take the heat out of the contest. The former Dundalk ace could be a key figure in east Belfast on Friday evening.