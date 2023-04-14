David Healy bemoans the key failures that have cost Linfield the title

Even though Tiernan Lynch’s boys have yet to mathematically get over the line for a history-making first Danske Bank Premiership title success — which could happen against Crusaders at Seaview tonight — the Blues surrendered their crown with another anaemic showing against Big Two rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park on Tuesday.

They looked to have banked three crucial points courtesy of Sam Roscoe’s first-half header until Bobby Burns hit a gut-churning equaliser deep in injury time.

The result left Healy’s men are nine points behind table-topping Larne with three games remaining — meaning the champagne is on ice in east Antrim.

It may have taken Larne five years since the takeover of entrepreneur Kenny Bruce to reach this point and, although they’ve had a few little setbacks along the way, they are on the cusp of achieving their goal of bringing Champions League football to Inver Park.

As for the outgoing champions, Healy faces a massive rebuilding operation, but nailing down the runners-up slot, which guarantees European qualification, is now his priority.

“We need to make sure we get as many points as we can over the next three games, starting with Coleraine on Saturday,” he said.

“We have not done ourselves justice this season with the squad of players we have.

"We were right in and among it two or three times and looked set to push on but, when the important moment came, it bypassed us and we didn’t take advantage of when we were in good form.

“The draws we’ve had at home this season have been a killer, including Tuesday; against Coleraine, Crusaders and Cliftonville. That’s why we are fighting and scraping for second place.

“There were games we should have done better in and put more pressure on when the gap was two, three or four points. We never put ourselves in a strong enough position to go level or above Larne and that’s been our downfall.

“The key moments such as the 91st minute on Tuesday; key moments when we had decent chances against Cliftonville, Crusaders and Coleraine at home that we haven’t capitalised enough.”

Healy was gutted at conceding an equaliser so late on against Glentoran, although he admits his side weren’t on top form in a low-key derby affair.

“Although we were winning the game, we certainly were not at our best,” added the former Northern Ireland international striker.

“They emptied the bench to go long. It’s always a hard one about how deep you go and the pressure you put on it higher up the pitch.

“We did neither as we didn’t get enough pressure on the ball for the goal, and we didn’t win the first or second ball. We got done by a really poor goal and I think he scored from about three yards out.

“It was a poor goal to concede at a poor time. I thought our level of work rate was good but our level of performance with the ball was average and that’s for both teams.

“We talk about where we are in the League and it was second versus fourth and that probably sums up where both clubs are at the minute.

“Larne have been the best team throughout the year and second, third and fourth sums up where ourselves, Glentoran, Cliftonville and whoever else deserve to be at the moment.”