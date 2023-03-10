David Healy: BetMcLean Cup Final is a chance for fans to show their true colours

Linfield boss and Coleraine chief Oran Kearney want best behaviour in the stands

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney expects the fans to bring plenty of noise and colour to the BetMcLean Cup Final

Rival managers David Healy and Oran Kearney have united in a call for supporters attending Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup Final to make it a memorable occasion for all the right reasons.

While last year’s Final between Coleraine and Cliftonville was a thriller in front of 11,103 fans — a record crowd for a League Cup decider — both clubs were fined by the Irish FA after “several” incidents involving their supporters.

A number of Irish League sides have had to deal with spectator misconduct in recent years, and this week Linfield managed to avert a stadium closure for their fans when their punishment was downgraded to a £7,500 fine as a result of a challenge.

The Irish FA had banned the Blues faithful from attending their Premiership match against Newry City this month following ugly scenes of missile-throwing during the defeat to Glentoran at The BetMcLean Oval in February.

With another huge crowd expected at Windsor Park on Sunday and the Final live on television again, Linfield boss Healy and Coleraine chief Kearney want those in attendance to play their part in making it a magical decider.

“It’s important that our supporters come along and enjoy the occasion at our home ground, now a neutral venue for the Final,” stated Healy. “The club has got some bad coverage recently but in the majority of my time here, the fans have been a credit to the club. The game will be televised with a big crowd, and you want it to be a good advertisement for the league.

“You always want the supporters to turn up, be passionate about their own team but also be respectful to the players on the pitch. Hopefully it’s a great spectacle between two great teams and played in a great atmosphere.”

Kearney said: “The Final is hyped up with great colour and noise but we want people to have a great day and enjoy themselves.

“It’s a showpiece game on television and we need to all behave in the right way. We want to showcase the league in the way it should be.”

Linfield say fans will be subject to random searches on Sunday as they enter the stadium.

The club added: “It is hoped that a common sense approach to the event can be taken by all and the occasion enjoyed.”