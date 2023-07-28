David Healy claims Cliftonville’s opening day fixture wrangle should fire up Glenavon

David Healy has expressed his surprise and disappointment that Linfield’s Premiership opener with Cliftonville at Windsor Park has been pushed back to later in August and even suggested that Glenavon would consider it a disrespectful move.

The game had been scheduled to take place at 5.30pm on the first Saturday of the new league season next week, but has now been rearranged for Tuesday, August 22.

Linfield will play the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Polish side Pogon Szczecin on Thursday, August 3 and offered to take on the Reds on Sunday, August 6.

Cliftonville have key players suspended for the first match of the season and were unwilling to play the game on Sunday.

Linfield also feared there could be an element of ‘payback’ because they voted against a rule to open up Sunday football at the Irish FA’s AGM recently.

Read more Midfielder crosses Big Two rivalry by swapping Linfield for Glentoran ahead of new season

A compromise has been reached, with the league clash now kicked back 17 days. The Northern Ireland Football League confirmed that the game will be played at 7.45pm on August 22 following ‘a request from Linfield’.

Cliftonville’s Sports Direct Premiership campaign will now kick-off on Saturday, August 12 against Glenavon at Solitude, while Linfield travel to Dungannon Swifts on the same day.

Blues boss Healy is disappointed the fixture, scheduled to be streamed live by BBC NI, is not going ahead next week and feels Glenavon will draw their own conclusions.

“I’m surprised, considering we are playing in Poland on the Thursday night,” said the former Northern Ireland striker who has steered Linfield to five league titles.

“If we weren’t playing in Europe and another opposition team had been playing on the Thursday night I would have probably seen it as an opportunity to maybe play the game three days later.

“I thought the opportunity arose here, but there may be factors behind it. Cliftonville have some suspensions, but I think it’s a bit presumptuous and disrespectful to Gary Hamilton and Glenavon that they can decide they don’t want to play us in the first game, but they are happy to play Glenavon with the same two or three players suspended.

“If I was Gary I would be looking at that game thinking Cliftonville didn’t fancy playing Linfield but they fancy playing Glenavon, I would imagine they will look at it like that.

“I am surprised and disappointed. We pushed as a club to get the game played and I know people throw in the factor of us not wanting to commit to more full Sundays which is fine, but we have made ourselves available to play on Sundays, we did last season and we will do so again this season if required.”

Meanwhile, the fixture between Crusaders and Carrick Rangers at Seaview has also been moved from its initial date of August 5 to August 22 because of the Crues’ participation in the Europa Conference League against Norwegian side Rosenborg.

The new Premiership season will begin with a derby encounter between Coleraine and Ballymena United on Friday, August 4, but there will be no big Belfast clash between the Blues and Reds next weekend.

Healy, meanwhile, says he has held discussions with the club’s board in an attempt to add experience and depth to his squad.

Amid several departures including defensive stalwarts Jimmy Callacher, Niall Quinn and Sam Roscoe, the club has brought in Max Haygarth, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jack Scott and John Robertson while Daniel Finlayson agreed a fresh one-year deal.

“I still think we are short in one or two areas and I have spoken to the club about that,” said Healy. “We need to make sure we give ourselves the best opportunity to bring one or two players in.

“We are looking at it at the minute, but I’m not begging the club and board, I’m just stressing the reality of our situation.

“Last week on our bench we had two young kids in Aodhan Doherty and Matthew Williamson. “We had Liam McStravick, Andy Clarke, Max Haygarth, Rhys Annett, Ryan McKay and Ethan Devine.

“We were able to bring on Jamie Mulgrew and you might get away with it at times in the Irish League, but there’s room for more experience in the squad. You can’t play all the young players at the same time, but they are learning.”

Former Linfield midfielder Cammy Palmer’s move to Glentoran has been confirmed.

He made 77 first team appearances for the Blues, winning two league titles and an Irish Cup.