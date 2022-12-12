David Healy confident Jamie Mulgrew will be fit for his 700th game for Linfield

Scottish Challenge Cup Kelty Hearts 1 Linfield 1 (Kelty Hearts won 5-4 on pens)

Jamie Mulgrew had to be substituted on his 699th game for Linfield

Manager David Healy has doffed his cap in the direction of Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew, who will make his 700 appearance for the club next week.

The 36-year-old, who has won the League title 10 times since joining the Blues in 2005, is now second in the club’s all-time appearance record behind the legendary Noel Bailie, who racked up over 1,000 games.

Unfortunately, Mulgrew’s 699th appearance in a blue shirt was not one to remember. Not only was he forced off at half-time because of injury against Kelty Hearts in the SPLF Trophy at New Central Park, but his mum and dad Heather and Billy didn’t even make it up to Fife for the game as the supporters’ bus they were travelling in broke down.

Worse was to follow as Healy’s boys were deprived of a fifth round slot after losing a dreaded penalty shootout.

“I have gone on record before taking about Jamie’s accolades and his achievements, he’s been an incredible player for me in my time at the football club,” said former Northern Ireland international striker Healy.

“There is no doubt, if he is fit enough to make his 700 game next week, he’ll get an incredible reception at Windsor Park. He deserves all the plaudits he gets.

“Jamie felt a little bit tight at half-time, so we had to take him off. It was nothing too major, but it wasn’t ideal, having to replace your captain. We were struggling for options with Shieldsie (Chris Shields) and Stevie Fallon being out.”

Although Chris McKee shot the Danske Bank Premiership champions into the lead late in the first-half, converting from the spot after Eetu Vertainen had been hauled down by Kelty defender Lewis Martin, they agonisingly lost their advantage four minutes from time when Kallum HigginBotham levelled to send the game into a penalty shootout.

Ethan Devine, Kyle McClean, Cammy Palmer and Niall Quinn netted for the Blues, with Jimmy Callacher and Conor Pepper missing out — goalkeeper Darren Jamison saved the defender’s effort that proved crucial.

“We were pretty much in control of the game and, although we had a few chances to kill it off, we didn’t do that,” added Healy. “When that happens, the opportunity is always there for the opposition.

“When it goes to penalties, it becomes a lottery. We lost in a penalty shootout earlier in the season (in the UEFA Conference League play-off), so perhaps there was still a little bit of scar tissue there.

“We had so many players missing we had to mix and match. Niall Quinn came back into the squad had he got 25 minutes or so, that was a plus, some of the other guys also got a bit of game time.”

With Larne winning at home against Newry City, Healy will be more concerned they have now stretched their lead to eight points at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table

Healy added: “Although it was disappointing to go out, we have to look at the bigger picture, we’ve a number of crucial and big games ahead of us — the focus is now on Dungannon Swifts next Saturday.

“They got another win at the weekend (over Carrick Rangers), so they’ll be coming to us in a buoyant mood. Hopefully, the pitch is better than what it has been.

“We now must start upping our game to the levels we reached against Glentoran last week. We had to alter out shape against Kelty to facilitate the players we had available to us.

“We don’t normally play with a back three/back five. We wanted two centre-forwards on the pitch. But with so many wide players missing, the likes of Joel Cooper and Kirk Millar, we had to reshape. Robbie (McDaid) was on the bench, but we couldn’t really use him because he was struggling.”

KELTY HEARTS: Jameison, Peggie (Austin 46), O’Ware (McNabb 40), Martin, Forster, Low, Barjonas, Higginbotham, Tidser (Cardle 56), Agyemen, Lyon.

Unused subs: Cambell, Cameron, Doherty, Kamagna, Junior.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Pepper, Finlayson, Callacher, Roscoe, M Clarke (Quinn 67), Palmer, McClean, Mulgrew (Newberry 46), Vertainen (McStravick 70), McKee (Devine 67).

Unused subs: Johns, Williamson, McDaid.

Referee: Craig Napier (Scotland).

Man of the match: McClean

Match rating: 7/10