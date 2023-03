Champions return to summit as Portadown strike late to hold 10-man Glentoran

Chris Shields is first to congratulate Christy Manzinga after the Linfield striker hit the winner against Larne at Windsor Park last night Colm Lenaghan/pacemaker

Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield will go into Friday’s blockbuster BetMcLean Oval Big Two showdown with only a superior goal difference of six keeping David Healy’s men above their old enemy.