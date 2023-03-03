David Healy doubts IFA would sanction a synthetic surface to cure Windsor pitch woes

Linfield manager David Healy says a 4G pitch is not likely at Windsor Park as he can’t see the Irish FA agreeing to it.

Healy has been critical of the playing surface at the international venue this season and the race is on to improve the pitch for the title run-in and next Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup Final between the Blues and Coleraine.

Northern Ireland’s first home Euro 2024 qualifier will, meanwhile, be against Finland on March 26.

When Healy raised concerns about the playing surface earlier in the season, the IFA said his comments were “noted”.

More artificial surfaces are being used across different sports, with the Belfast Telegraph revealing last month that Ulster were exploring the installation of a synthetic playing surface at Ravenhill in what would be the biggest change to the ground since the 2014 redevelopment.

The poor state of the Windsor Park surface has given Linfield a headache this season and, while a 4G pitch may appear a solution, Healy is not convinced he will see one at the National Stadium.

“I don’t think we have believed a 4G pitch could happen here,” said Healy.

“I know a few international teams have them but I don’t foresee Michael (O’Neill) pushing the Irish FA for a 4G pitch.

“It’s perhaps been talked about, and I will let other people discuss such matters, but I focus on doing my best on whatever pitch I am training and working on.

“I believe the pitch is better, there is slight improvement but is it at the required standard you want? Probably not but you are hoping with the time we have left there will be further improvement before the Cup Final.”