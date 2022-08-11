David Healy: European run is great, but winning the Premiership remains our main priority

Football

Clear priority: David Healy will not let his Linfield side drop their guard in the title race

The heat is on Linfield both in Europe and domestically, but manager David Healy has warned their biggest rivals that the Blues will not be taking their eye off the ball — even if they make a historic leap into the group stages.

Clubs are looking on to see if the Windsor Park outfit progress to the group stages of European competition, and while handsome financial rewards of around £3million can be secured, the club will be faced with a more intense fixture schedule.

Healy is already having to make tough selection calls as he prepares his side to face FC Zurich in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier in Switzerland tonight (6.00pm), knowing their title defence kicks off at home to Portadown on Sunday.

If Linfield make the group stages, they will have to play European matches on Thursday nights and rearrange more domestic fixtures.

The Blues are going for a fifth successive title and can expect a ferocious challenge from competitors searching for any signs of weakness in the club’s armour.

Healy, however, says his side will never lose focus of their primary target.

“No matter what happens, whether we qualify for the group stages or not, there will be no taking our eye off the ball,” he insisted.

“Winning our own domestic title is paramount, that’s a must. Some supporters and players will hope that our guard drops but the challenge for us is to stay on top when you are there and keep improving.”

Healy, wary of potential suspensions, needs to manage his squad carefully and the task of overturning a 2-0 deficit against Zurich on their own pitch is a daunting one.

A stunning comeback victory would secure Europa Conference League group action, or if defeated they will have another route through a Play-Off against either Latvia’s RFS or Hibernians (Malta).