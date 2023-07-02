David Healy excited by the potential of his new-look Linfield

Jack Scott was one of the newcomers who impressed despite defeat to St Mirren on Saturday

David Healy has made a number of changes to his squad during the close season

The exuberance and innocence of youth is something that David Healy believes can be fused perfectly with the experience and know-how already in his Linfield team as he prepares another assault on silverware.

Half a dozen players have left the Blues since the end of last season, all well versed in what it meant to play in front of a demanding and expectant Windsor Park crowd.

Those who faced St Mirren in Saturday’s testimonial game for Niall Quinn — one of those six departing players — did draw a number of ripples from those who sat in the South Stand sunshine.

A sure sign that the fans were happy with what they were seeing despite going down 1-0 to Toyosi Olusanya’s goal early in the second-half.

New boys Ben Robertson and Matthew Fitzpatrick did link up well in attack during the first-half.

There was a range of emotions for the other debut boy, Jack Scott. He could have scored a couple of times after getting on the end of crosses when he burst forward on the right, but his day took a sad twist when a relative of his was taken ill in the stand, leading to the match being abandoned with 11 minutes to go.

Youngsters Josh Archer, Max Haygarth, Ryan McKay and Liam McSravick stepped off the bench and it is their readiness to go and play without the weight of expectation, as well as the quality of his new arrivals, that has Healy excited for the coming season.

“We have freshened things up this season with new players and some younger players,” said Healy.

“They will probably add a little bit of naivety to the squad, which I think it good at times, especially when you play for a club of this size that they’re not fully aware of the circumstances and the history and everything that goes with it and the demands.”

With two more games in which to build match fitness before their Europa Conference League clash with Vllaznia of Albania on Thursday-week, Healy is happy that his team is currently where he wants them to be.

“You’re always looking for a performance while at the same time getting minutes into the legs,” added Healy.

“But you’re never going to get everything you want when you are so early into pre-season and we are still bedding some of the newer players in.

“I think there were bits and pieces. Of course we can improve — and we will improve.”

Quinn received a standing ovation as he left the pitch after 53 minutes, ending his time as a one-club man with over 350 appearances to his name, having been with the Blues since childhood.

Healy cited the 30-year-old as someone that young players at Linfield should look to as a role model and someone they should want to emulate.

“Niall has been, will always be and is basically the poster-boy for a younger player coming through the academy,” he explained.

“Everybody has aspirations and hopes and dreams of playing at the top level in England, Scotland or wherever else, but to play at the top level for so long at this club demands that you be at your best year-in, year-out, so for Niall Quinn to be here for the length of time that he has and come through that and play under three managers at first-team level and be there is a credit to him.

“I have no doubt that Glenavon have a really, really top player on their hands but, more importantly, a top professional and he will help them going forward.”