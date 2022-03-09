David Healy explains why Linfield are keeping injury news quiet and appeals for understanding from fans as title race reaches climax

Linfield boss David Healy has admitted he’s purposely keeping schtum about his players’ fitness and availability in order to get every edge he can in what is a thrilling title chase.

The Blues’ 2-0 win at Ballymena United on Tuesday evening, despite a first half red card for striker Christy Manzinga, was enough to go clear the top thanks to Cliftonville’s win over Glentoran at the Oval.

Stephen McCullough’s own goal had the visitors ahead by the time Manzinga was given his marching orders five minutes before the break and Chris Shields’ penalty made for a more relaxed final 17 minutes in the visiting dugout.

Linfield are now three points above their Big Two rivals while still a point clear of the Reds. With eight games to go, Healy knows he has a huge battle on his hands to land a fifth league title in six full seasons in charge.

And it’s for that reason that supporters will have to continue guessing over the fitness of some of the squad’s missing names.

On Tuesday evening, Jack Hastie, Conor Pepper and Kirk Millar all dropped out of the squad, while there was still no sign of the likes of Jordan Stewart and Marty Donnelly.

And, according the boss, there might well be no fitness updates issued until a name appears back on a team-sheet.

“We were missing one or two tonight,” he told the club website.

“Some of the Linfield fans aren’t aware of the reasons and there are different reasons. It’s not for me and I don’t want to at times. I want to keep as much in house as possible so that when the players are fit and available, none of the oppositions or managers know the team and are unaware that he maybe is going to make a return.

“There has got to be a little understanding from people, especially our own supporters, that there are different reasons why people miss games at the minute. It’s not that we’re hiding anything. We want to make sure that people are given their own independence for when they make a return.”

The victory was Linfield’s third successive win since losing at The Oval last month as they bid to hit form at the perfect time.

“We had a chat after the game that we lost at the Oval,” said Healy. “We knew we’re in a dog-fight. Are we going to be big enough and strong enough to stand up?

“We had six games left (until the split), now we’ve got three. We maximised the points from the first three and we’ve two home games now starting with Crusaders. It’s in our hands now to go and back up the result tonight.

“The split is normally chaotic so we have to maximise our points total starting on Friday night.”

Healy also had a word of praise for defender Ross Larkin, who is expected to be out for the reason are a recent hospital procedure.

“I know Ross is going through some treatment so it was nice to see him tonight,” said the boss. “He had a big smile on his face and he was delighted for the club and the rest of the players.

“There are a lot of challenges along the way and when you see Ross Larkin with a huge grin on his face, that means more sometimes than the result.”

Healy fist-pumped emphatically at the full-time whistle. He knows what this result and performance could mean.

For the easy night he had, Johns was the first goalkeeper tested as Leroy Millar came closest to getting Ballymena off the mark with an overhead kick that tamely bounced into his hands, but although the hosts were matching Linfield in possession, their visitors were having the lion’s share of the chances.

Manzinga cut inside from the left and flashed one wide of Sean O’Neill’s left-hand post and then Stephen Fallon thumped a volley over from Manzinga’s delivery before Linfield pulled ahead.

It will be one that McCullough will want to forget, Kyle McClean’s free-kick evading the mass of bodies in the box and heading harmlessly towards the back post, only for the wing-back to stoop and divert the ball into the back of his own net.

Manzinga had a chance to double their lead when Chris McKee slid him in behind but his shot was blocked by O’Neill before his moment of madness.

What seemed to be an innocuous coming together just inside the Ballymena half between the striker and McCullough after both jumped for a header suddenly saw him lash out in frustration and, after getting the call from his assistant, referee Shane Andrews brandished the red, much to the incredulity of the Linfield players, bench and fans.

But rather than spark a Ballymena comeback, if anything that just invigorated the Blues after the restart.

Johns could have been a spectator for most of the second half, such was the lack of pressure from the Sky Blues, and even when David Jeffrey rolled the dice by bringing on David Parkhouse and Paul McElroy, there was still no spark.

At the other end, Linfield continued to press despite their disadvantage and they were rewarded when Mulgrew beat Graham to the ball at the by-line, cut back into the box and was felled by the defender, Shields doing the rest from 12 yards.

Both Ryan Waide and Parkhouse both fashioned chances late on as Ballymena sought a way back into the game but, in truth, Johns was never really troubled by either long-range strike and when Joshua Kelly curled over after a free-kick broke back to him on the edge of the box, the three points were headed back to Belfast.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill; McGrory (Place 70), Redman, Loughran, Graham (Smith 77), McCullough (Parkhouse 57); Millar, Nelson, Barr (Kelly 70); Waide, Kane (McElroy 70).

Subs not used: Chapman, Henderson.

LINFIELD: Johns; Hall, Callacher, Shields; Salam (Roscoe-Byrne 89), McClean (M Clarke 89), Fallon, Mulgrew (Newberry 81), Quinn; Manzinga, McKee (Devine 81).

Subs not used: Walsh, Vertainen, Evans.

Red card: Manzinga (39’)

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Chris Shields (Linfield)

Match rating: 6/10