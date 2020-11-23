David Healy: Glentoran will still be in Irish League title mix despite slow start

Linfield boss David Healy believes rivals Glentoran can still mount a title challenge - even though they are a whopping 16 points adrift of the table-topping Blues going into tomorrow night's Big Two shoot-out at Windsor Park.

Healy's Danske Bank Premiership champions approach the first Big Two scrap of the season with an unblemished record - six wins for six starts. In contrast, Mick McDermott's big spenders have reeled in only two points from their opening four matches and are firmly rooted at the bottom of the pile.

McDermott added a staggering eight new high-profile signings to the squad that lifted the Irish Cup back in July, but so far hasn't had the return he expected in terms of league points.

Shrewd Healy, however, admits current form can mean little going into this famous derby.

"Big Two games are never straight forward," said the former Northern Ireland striker.

"People talk about where the teams are in the league table, but I don't look at the points gap difference after five, six games or even 10 games.

"When Glentoran find their feet, I would imagine they will be up there (at the top), especially with the acquisitions they made over the summer.

"They have brought in a number of big-named players. Glentoran are a good side and we'll be taking nothing for granted.

"They will be up for the game. They haven't played for a couple of weeks, so they'll be fresh. We'll give them the utmost respect as we always do.

"We beat Coleraine last week, and I've no doubt they'll be up at the top end of the table come the end of the season, just like Larne, Crusaders and Glentoran."

Although Healy was happy with his team's latest 2-0 win against Glenavon, he warns there is a lot more to come from his title holders.

He added: "We were nowhere near our best against Glenavon. We are not always going to be at our best in games, but we have now kept two cleans sheets in-a-row and that will only help build confidence in the group.

"We never require any motivation for games against Glentoran. It is a challenge that everyone at the football club will relish.

"They don't come any bigger than a home game against Glentoran. I know what it means for the fans who will be here and also the supporters that won't be here.

"It's important that we are physically and mentally ready for what will be a massive game."

McDermott accepts it's been a difficult start for the club, but believes they can return with a bang tomorrow night.

"I would take any game at the minute as you need to play," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to playing Linfield.

"Derbies are special because of the opponent and the fans. It's different without the fans, but the players and management will approach it in the same way.

"It's three points and both clubs will be excited for it."