David Healy hails ‘leader and winner' Jimmy Callacher as Linfield defender signs new one-year contract

Linfield manager David Healy has praised Jimmy Callacher for being instrumental to the club’s success last season after the defender agreed a new one-year contract at Windsor Park.

The centre-back has made 334 appearances for the club since joining from rivals Glentoran in 2014 and will take his association with the club to nine years after agreeing a new deal until the summer of 2023.

Callacher has been at the heart of the Blues’ recent successes, leading them to five league titles, two Irish Cups and one League Cup and one Co Antrim Shield each, emerging as a leader within the squad as well as a quality player.

The 30-year-old played in 37 of Linfield’s league games last season as they successfully defended their Danske Bank Premiership title, with his performances seeing him named in the Team of the Year at the NI Football Awards.

“He made a major contribution to our team’s success in the past year and his presence and influence were a significant help in managing a number of changes at the club over the past year,” said Healy.

“He’s a leader and a winner and I’ve no doubt this news will be well received by all of our supporters.

“Jimmy is very popular with supporters and within the dressing room. He’s club vice captain and he knows all about the expectations, pressures and demands at this club.

“He’s looking forward to the challenges of the new season and I’m delighted that we’ve concluded and reached agreement on the important contract discussions today.”

Callacher is the second player to sign a new deal with the league champions in the last few days after young striker Ethan Devine agreed a three-year extension until the summer of 2025 last week.

The Blues are understood to be closing in on permanent deals for strikers Chris McKee and Robbie McDaid, however Christy Manzinga looks set to leave the club as a result.