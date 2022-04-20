David Healy hails Linfield after Ethan Devine seals victory over Crusaders to keep them ahead in race for Irish Premiership title

Linfield’s super-sub Ethan Devine pokes home his side’s winner in the huge 2-1 win at Crusaders last night which keeps the Blues a point ahead of Cliftonville

David Healy saluted his side’s big-game mentality after a massive 2-1 win at Crusaders kept the destiny of the title in their hands.

Late goal specialist Ethan Devine slammed in a crucial winner to leave the champions top of the Danske Bank Premiership table with just two games left to play.

Cliftonville remain one point behind the Blues after a 2-1 victory over Coleraine at the Showgrounds, with the thrilling title sprint going right to the finish line.

Healy breathed a huge sigh of relief after his men saw off a Crusaders side that had won five consecutive league games.

Devine had previously scored crucial late goals against Cliftonville, Crusaders and Warrenpoint and popped up with another decisive strike on 69 minutes at Seaview after being introduced from the bench.

Joe Gormley

Jimmy Callacher had given the Blues the lead with a header but Jordan Forsythe found the net from a Brandon Doyle corner a minute before half-time to equalise. But it was a case of Devine intervention for Linfield once again.

“I am really proud of the players,” said Healy. “They left everything out there on the pitch. They needed to, this is a horrendously tough venue to visit. Crusaders have been in great form over the past month, they have a Irish Cup final looming and they can afford to mix and match their team.

“Regardless of who they play, you always know you are going to get a really tough game down here but we stood up to the test to claim a really big result.”

At the Coleraine Showgrounds, Ryan Curran’s penalty and Joe Gormley’s goal fired the Reds into a 2-0 lead and after Jamie Glackin’s dismissal, Eoin Bradley grabbed a consolation.

Warrenpoint Town were relegated despite a 1-0 win over Ballymena United.

Portadown drew 0-0 with Dungannon Swifts to secure the point they needed to stave off the automatic drop.

Glentoran were held to a goalless draw by Larne while Glenavon beat Carrick Rangers 1-0 thanks to Michael O’Connor’s late free-kick.

Meanwhile, former Cliftonville goalkeeper Michael Ingham has been appointed Northern Ireland Under-19s goalkeeping coach.