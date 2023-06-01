David Healy hails Linfield’s new Scottish striker

The 21 year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Blues after scoring 14 goals in two season for Scottish League Two club FC Edinburgh.

Blues boss Healy said: “John has previously been with St Johnstone and on loan at Cove Rangers and Forfar.

“He's an exciting player who, as soon as he came to our attention, we've kept a close eye on over recent months. We've been over to see him play in Scotland and we believe he can strengthen our squad and increase our striking options for the upcoming European and domestic campaigns.

"Having signed Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jack Scott and now John Robertson, it's been a busy few days and I am grateful to our board for their continued backing and again, I want to thank Willie McKeown for all that he has done to bring this signing to the desired positive outcome.

"John is looking forward to joining up with the rest of the squad for pre-season training and for our European and domestic campaigns and I'm really excited about working with him and our other players over the coming months.”

Meanwhile, Premiership new boys Loughgall have added two new players to their squad. Former Middlesbrough forward Alberto Balde has joined the Villagers from Portadown while 20 year-old defender Oran Brogan has signed from Dergview.

Glenavon stalwart Andrew Doyle has left the club after seven seasons at Mourneview Park. The centre back has signed for Amateur League outfit Rathcoole.