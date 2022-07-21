David Healy has earned chance to manage in big time after European joy with Linfield, claims first leg hero Kirk Millar

Champions League hero Kirk Millar has revealed that the Linfield players would be ‘gutted’ if David Healy ever left Windsor Park but admits the Blues boss deserves a crack at managing across the water.

Healy delivered a tactical masterclass to help earn his side an impressive 1-0 victory over Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt in the second qualifying round of football’s most prestigious club competition, with Millar’s fabulous 83rd minute goal on Tuesday giving the Blues a vital first leg lead.

To put the victory into perspective, Bodø/Glimt defeated Celtic home and away in the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League last season having hammered Roma 6-1 in the group section, going on to reach the Quarter-Finals before Jose Mourinho’s side exacted revenge.

Should Linfield see the job through next week in Scandinavia, it would guarantee them at the very least a place in the Europa Conference League group stages, guaranteeing the club a minimum of £3million and a place in history as the first Irish League club to achieve such a feat.

Even if they go out to Bodø/Glimt, the Danske Bank Premiership champions will have another two shots at making the group stages in Europe through the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Three years ago, Healy almost guided Linfield to the Europa League groups, falling just short as they lost on the away goals rule to Qarabağ.

With home victories over The New Saints and Bodø/Glimt to date this season, to go with all the domestic dominance he has enjoyed winning five titles in six years, Northern Ireland’s record men’s goal scorer will be making clubs in England and Scotland sit up and take notice.

Asked if he was surprised that Healy was still at the Blues given how well he has performed as boss, winger Millar admitted: “Yes. He’s done an absolutely amazing job. There’s been a lot of talk about him going elsewhere and if he ever did go we’d be absolutely gutted, but it would be fully deserved when he does take a job elsewhere.

“Hopefully he stays here… for as long as I’m here anyway,” added 30-year-old Millar with a smile.

“He’s massive for all the boys. He’s calm when he’s happy. You don’t want to get on the wrong side of him, that’s for sure, but we have a good group of lads and the manager always gets 100 per cent out of them.”

If Linfield overcome Bodø/Glimt, they will play the winners of the tie between Malmö and FK Žalgiris in the next Champions League round, with the Lithuanians taking a 1-0 lead to Sweden next week.

David Healy will be on the radar of clubs

Defeat against the Norwegian outfit means the Blues will drop into the Europa League to play the losers of Qarabağ versus FC Zürich, with the latter 3-2 down from the first leg in Azerbaijan.

Millar’s stunning late goal – a sublime slow-motion chip over the goalkeeper after winning the ball high up from a defender – has given the Windsor Park side hope that they can continue their Champions League run.

In 2019 he netted another brilliant lob as part of a brace in a 2-1 victory away to Montenegrin champions FK Sutjeska in the Europa League.

“I said to the boys afterwards that it brought back the emotions from the last time I scored in Europe. It’s always a great feeling to score a goal like that,” added Millar.

“I looked up and there was no-one else in the box, so I either had to hit it at the goalkeeper’s legs or lift it. He stormed out at me so that kind of made my mind up. I’m glad it dropped in though, because if it had gone over the bar I’d have been the worst in the world. It felt like forever for it to go in; I’m just so happy it hit the back of the net.

“The manager always says I never do anything the easy way. I’m always chopping back or taking another touch to try to score, but I’m just happy I’m off the mark early because I want to get more goals this season. I always get assists but it’s nice to score a goal too.

“We’ve had big results in one-off games before but winning on Tuesday was a massive night.

“With the results they had in Europe last season and the stature of them as a team, it’s a very, very big result for the Irish League as well as Linfield.

“We had to think we could get a result. You have to think you can score. If you go in with a mentality that you’re going to get beaten, that’s what usually happens. The expectations here are massive and they aren’t going to settle for us expecting to lose any game.

“It’s going to be a lot harder away from home. We obviously won’t have the type of support we had for the first leg; it was awesome, I’d love every game to be like that. We know we have to put in an even bigger performance to get a result.”