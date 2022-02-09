David Healy hits back at ‘knife-sharpening’ Linfield critics after win over Larne sends Blues to the top of the Irish League table

Linfield boss David Healy has hit back at the “knife-sharpening” that he says was happening during his side’s blip in form.

The Blues had picked up just one point from their previous two Danske Bank Premiership games before crashing out of the Irish Cup in Larne on Friday evening.

But when Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Invermen at Windsor Park was coupled with Glentoran’s 1-1 draw at Portadown, Healy’s side shot back to the top of the league table, leading their rivals on goal difference ahead of Friday’s Big Two tie at the Oval.

Stevie Fallon had given Linfield the half-time lead and when Ronan Hale hauled Larne level, it took a Christy Manzinga winner to get his side over the line.

For Healy, it presented an opportunity to hit back at those directing questions at Windsor’s home dressing room over recent weeks.

“Tonight was a tough game because there was a lot of pressure on us,” he told linfieldfc.com.

“There were a lot of people talking. There was a lot of knife-sharpening, which is disappointing. There were a lot of people being negative about myself, the players and whatever else, which is fine.

“It’s never nice when you read, you hear, you see. These players were aware of the challenge and they delivered, the new players in particular.

“The players who have been here a long time, they knew what they had to put in to get the job done. With the added freshness, it’s important that we still have key members of the squad from previous successful times driving the standards.”

Off the back of what had been a 3-0 humbling at the Coleraine Showgrounds and the similarly disappointing Irish Cup exit, Healy was keen to talk up the importance of what he hopes could be a pivotal point in Linfield’s season.

“We always try and find a way to get out of situations that we find ourselves in and tonight was just as important as other big results that Linfield have had in previous times,” he said, after a game in which he welcomed key midfielder Chris Shields back as a 69th minute substitute after a month out injured.

“There were a lot of questions being asked, rightly or wrongly, and the players are aware of that.

“The supporters and everybody involved in the club demand that they want to see a level of commitment, which every player gave as always. When you do get the negative results, you get negative publicity, you get negative people who comment on things that they aren’t 100% aware of but as the manager and staff, we try and keep them together as a squad.

“We stuck together as we always do and we respond in the right manner, the Linfield manner. The players take a lot of credit tonight. It wasn’t the most glamorous of games; we didn’t want to make it that. We had to scrap for everything that we got and in the end, the result was what mattered most.”

Manzinga’s winner was the former Motherwell man’s 17th Premiership goal of the season, drawing him within four of the league’s top scorer Jay Donnelly and, as Healy admitted, it could scarcely have come at a better time.

“He scored a crucial goal at a big time because you could sense the place; the atmosphere was becoming a bit tetchy,” said the boss.

“They were becoming concerned and worried but that happens when you’re a club the size and stature of Linfield. It comes with the territory and I’ve had to face many challenges sometimes on a weekly basis.

“We’ve never hidden away from what’s expected or the fact that Linfield has always had success, craves success and demands success. This year’s hard. This is a really, really tough season but we’ll keep going to the end.

“With the players that we have and the commitment that we’re going to show, I hope that it’s going to be enough.”

And winning in east Belfast on Friday could be key to that aim of securing a fifth league title in six seasons.

“There are no team talks needed,” concluded Healy ahead of Friday’s game. “There’s no bigger incentive for either side.”

Meanwhile, beaten Larne fall eight points behind third-placed Cliftonville and just two ahead of Saturday’s opponents Crusaders, who have two games in hand.

"In the first half, I thought it was even,” said assistant manager Tim McCann. “In the second half, I thought we were outstanding and I thought we controlled the game. It was two poor defensive goals and a couple of mistakes that cost us the game. The boys worked their socks off in the second half and it's really tough. We should still take pride in the performance the boys put in.

"They've capitalised on a couple of mistakes and we've got to learn from it. Nobody goes out to make a mistake. That's football and unfortunately there have been too many things like that this season that have happened to us.

"That's why Linfield win the league so many times."