David Healy hits out at claims Linfield signed ‘players I knew nothing about’ after Eetu Vertainen’s four-goal heroics

Linfield boss David Healy knows a thing or two about scoring goals – and he was confident new boy Eetu Vertainen would light up Windsor Park.

Brought in on a loan deal from St Johnstone in January, the big 23-year-old had the home fans eating out of his hand following a fabulous four-goal blast against ailing Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

It may have taken him five appearances in a blue shirt to break his goal duck, but he did it with a certain degree of panache -- he was simply unplayable at times.

And, just for good measure, he was instrumental in providing Chris McKee with his goal – his fifth since arriving, also on loan, from Rangers in the winter transfer window.

No wonder Healy purred with pride after watching Vertainen go to work.

“There were a lot of questions hanging over me when I brought him to the club,” admitted Northern Ireland’s record goal scorer. “The consensus of opinion was, I was signing players I knew nothing about, which couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“He came to the football club at a challenging time, in the January transfer window. It is never easy to come in and hit the ground running.

“We knew all about Eetu’s quality and we knew goals would come, he was good (on Saturday), but there are couple of aspects to his game that can be improved.

“I’m always the perfectionist, there were two or three other opportunities, if he had been that little bit sharper, he could have got a shot away or played someone else in.

“He scored four good goals at important stages of the game, we work hard on that aspect of the game in training, so it was nice to see it pay off. I knew Eetu would come to our club with a little bit of a point to prove – I think he is in the process of doing that.”

The result meant the Blues moved four points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table, although second placed Cliftonville have played one game less.

Healy added: “I was please for Eetu; pleased with his goals, pleased with his contribution, pleased with the clean sheet and pleased with the three points.

“We got performance and result. It’s nice to get a performance like that, but we are at the stage of the season the most important thing is the points.

“The boys are building a little bit of momentum, which is key at this stage. I’ve been saying it for weeks, if you get a good solid performance, you get a solid win.

“We did get a little bit sloppy at times, which was frustrating, but at this stage of the season, it’s all about points. We needed a good display because Dungannon can be an awkward type of opponent. We started the game well and we got the goals at good times. It gave us a platform to win the game.”

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels conceded his team fell well short of the levels he expects from them.

“Linfield have so many good players, they will punish you,” he said. “We simply didn’t do enough out of possession. We were three goals down at half-time, so there had to be an element of pride came into it (his team’s performance).

“We went out in the second half to try and not concede again. Yes, we know that they are a better side; they have got better resources and they are full-time, but that’s just a challenge for me.

“Vertainen caused us problems and we got him on his best game for the club. He certainly looks a good player, but Linfield have quality all over the pitch.”

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Callacher, Hall, Shields, Millar, Fallon (McClean, 55 mins), Salam (Stewart, 65 mins), Evans (Hastie, 65 mins), Vertainen (Donnelly, 74 mins), McKee (Devine, 65 mins). Unused subs: Walsh, Quinn.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Nelson, McGee, C McGinty, Mohsni, Glynn (Mayse, 65 mins), Campbell, Devlin, Knowles (Conway, 83 mins), S McGinty (Gallagher, 65 mins), Walsh (Glenny, 65 mins), McCready (Friel, 65 mins). Unused subs: Coyle, King.

Referee: Chris Morrison (Belfast)

Man of the match: Eetu Vertainen

Match rating: 7/10