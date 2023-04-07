David Healy: I feel Irish League clubs are  being ripped off by BBC NI

David Healy dejected after losing the game on penalties 4/2/2023...Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup Round Six 4/2/2023Larne vs Linfield

Linfield manager David Healy has slammed BBC Northern Ireland’s broadcasting deal with the NI Football League, claiming it does not provide Irish League clubs with value for money.

In 2021, BBC NI signed a five-year deal to show up to 38 live games a season, with 30 livestreams and eight televised fixtures.

The Beeb also broadcast a Wednesday night magazine show, while Radio Ulster’s flagship Saturday programme Sportsound is an integral part of the Irish League landscape.

However, Healy believes the NIFL should seek out a more lucrative rights deal.

He said: “I feel like our clubs are being ripped off by the BBC.

“For what the contract is worth to each club, once it’s divided between the 12 clubs, I’m not sure the clubs are getting much from it.

“I believe NIFL should be putting pressure on the BBC, saying, ‘What you’ve done up to now has been okay but now you need to do more’.

“NIFL have moved Danske Bank to Sports Direct. Why? Because Sports Direct were offering more money.

“The BBC have had the broadcast contract for a while now and they’ve done a good job, but is there a better option out there?

“I don’t think clubs should be put out, and forced to play on a Friday night when it doesn’t suit them. Some people aren’t going to get off their backside in the middle of winter and pay £12 into a game when it’s free on the iPlayer.”

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, NIFL refused to comment but a spokesperson for BBC NI said : “BBC Sport NI is a proud broadcaster of the NIFL Premiership and works closely with league organisers on the scheduling of live matches.

“Our coverage has delivered record viewing figures for the league and we look forward to continuing to build our successful partnership with NIFL over the remaining three years of our contract.”