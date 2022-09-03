David Healy: I won’t allow Linfield to stagnate on my watch

Danske Bank Premiership

David Healy insists that for all the success Linfield have enjoyed in recent times, he remains as determined as ever to deliver glory at Windsor Park, declaring that there will be no stagnation or falling behind other clubs on his watch.

After a devastating penalty shootout loss to Latvian side RFS that ended the Blues’ dream of European group stage football and a shock league defeat to Carrick Rangers a few days later, Healy’s had his men working hard in training this week in a bid to hit back in today’s Danske Bank Premiership encounter at Ballymena United.

Under him, Linfield have dominated football in Northern Ireland, winning five league titles, a double and a treble. He has no intention of relinquishing that position of power, but admitted that the poor performance and result against Carrick – albeit just three games into the domestic season – was a warning shot to him and his team.

“One thing that can happen at clubs that have been successful is that they can stagnate and sometimes things run their course. I won’t stand and watch us fall behind any other club,” Healy told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’ll ask the players to front up and do better because we want to achieve more.

“This is not a knee-jerk reaction after losing to Carrick. I’m understanding that we are three league games into the season but the performance at Carrick was a warning shot for me that we need to do a lot more.

“There’s no point in me coming out with all the fighting talk saying we are going to do this and going to do that, the players in the dressing room need to understand that we aren’t and we will never be given an easy game. We have to earn everything we get in this league and our aim is to bring more success to the football club.”

Despite the European woe and the Carrick result, Linfield remain favourites for the title and will look to re-assert their authority against David Jeffrey’s Ballymena, who have four points from their opening four games.

After a busy final day for the Blues in the January transfer window, there was little activity this week at Windsor as the summer window closed with the club having completed the bulk of their business already.

Youngster Josh Archer joined Portadown on loan but after much speculation on his future – with Larne and Glentoran interested – Jordan Stewart stayed put.

“We would have been loath to lose Jordan,” said Healy. “I basically shut it off last Saturday with the player and he accepted it. Jordan declared himself injured for the Carrick game so if anyone is wondering that’s the reason why Jordan was missing.”

Meanwhile, Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew maintains that the team’s title-winning mentality will never change.

“When people come to this club, they know what is expected of them before they sign,” said Mulgrew. “They know you have to win the league and European football is the reward it brings.

“The league is that strong and this is what we are all fighting for and that’s why it is so competitive.”

He added: “David (Healy) might not get the credit he deserves but that’s something that comes with being at Linfield.

“Did David Jeffrey get the credit he deserved after all the trophies he won? And going back further, neither did Roy Coyle and that is something you just have to accept with life at Linfield.

“For what David has achieved here in a short space of time, considering when he arrived we hadn’t won anything in a long time and weren’t a side you’d relate to Linfield, for him to be the manager who has turned us around and to win as many trophies, that’s all you can do.”