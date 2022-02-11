David Healy insists Big Two battle isn’t ‘make or break’ for title race as boss answers ‘Loanfield’ jibes

Blues captain Jamie Mulgrew set to match Tommy Dickson’s appearance total

Linfield manager David Healy is relishing tonight’s top-of-the-table clash with Glentoran at the Oval but insists it is not a make or break encounter in the title race.

The Blues take the trip across the city having regained pole position in the thrilling battle for the Irish Premiership on the back of a hard fought 2-1 victory over Larne on Tuesday and Glentoran conceding a goal in the final seconds to draw 1-1 at Portadown on the same evening.

Just a goal difference of six separates the fierce rivals with both on 56 points 12 games out from the finish of the season.

“I’m looking forward to the game. It’s an exciting match especially the way the table is at the moment,” said Healy.

“I don’t think it’s make or break in terms of the title. It’s not at that stage yet though it might be further on if we get into the split and it’s close when we play each other.

“We are aware of the size of the game and the atmosphere that will be at the match. There will be a big crowd and we will have a strong support there so bring it on.”

Linfield signed a host of new players in the January transfer window and some are expected to be involved this evening. Healy has no issues with how they will cope in the heat of a derby battle.

He says: “The environment shouldn’t matter to the players. I think some of them got a taste of the expectations at our club in the midweek win against Larne. Taking away the goals, some of the loudest cheers were for tackles and people closing down. Some of the players have aspirations to play at the top level so going to the Oval should hold no fears for any of our players.”

Several of the new arrivals — Chris McKee and Jake Hastie from Rangers, Kieron Evans from Cardiff and Eetu Vertainen from St Johnstone — have come in on loan until the end of the season. That has seen the Blues labelled ‘Loanfield’ in some quarters but Healy said: “Some of the new players are on loan for the short term but that doesn’t mean they don’t care. Also it doesn’t mean we can’t take a player from big clubs playing at a good level. Other clubs use the loan system as well as us. Rangers, for example who we have a very good relationship with, have taken a player on loan from Manchester United (Amad Diallo) and another from Juventus (Aaron Ramsey).”

One permanent fixture is captain Jamie Mulgrew. The midfielder will go level with the iconic ‘Duke of Windsor’ Tommy Dickson in appearances for the club tonight. Dickson played 660 games for the Blues with Linfield great Noel Bailie the only man ahead of him on an extraordinary 1013.

“That’s an incredible feat for a player in this day and age,” beamed Healy. “Things have changed in the modern game but in years gone by players used to stay at one football club for a long time. Jamie will never leave this football club and go to another club just to get playing.

“He has already signed up with us for next year and, given the way he manages himself, who knows how long he can play for.”

Another big player tonight will be striker Christy Manzinga, who has 20 goals to his name so far this season, the latest coming on Tuesday.

“Christy wasn’t at his best against Larne but he still came up with the goods to score the winner,” said Northern Ireland’s record scorer, who knows all about netting important goals.

“This is probably the first season that Christy has played the amount of games that he has. He was carrying a little bit of a knock in previous weeks but, credit to him, he keeps putting himself out there and wants to play.

“When big moments fall to key players, they deliver. We had one in Andy Waterworth who was a Johnny on the spot in clutch moments. Andy did it for years at Linfield Football Club. There was nobody better in my time watching the Irish League who, when the clutch moment came, always delivered. Christy is now making a habit of that. He scores key goals and is a key member of the team and squad.”

Glentoran have performed exceptionally since the last fixture between the sides at the Oval when Linfield won 3-0 back in September, prompting home fans to call for manager Mick McDermott’s head. He survived and in recent months the east Belfast side have thrived, setting up what could be a classic.

“We won 3-0 at the Oval last time we were there but previously we lost. Derby games are all on the night,” said Healy.

“We have had tough matches against Glentoran when we have been first and they have been fifth or sixth or second or third and I expect the same this time.”