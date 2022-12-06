David Healy insists Linfield are still striving for top gear ahead of BetMcLean Cup semi-final tussle with Glentoran

Linfield may have gone 10 games unbeaten, but manager David Healy insists his boys are still striving to find top gear.

They’ll be hoping to do that in tonight’s BetMcLean Cup semi-final showdown with cross-town rivals Glentoran at The Oval.

But teams approach the game with contrasting fortunes. Linfield haven’t lost since being overcome by Larne on October 22, while Glentoran have won just one of their last six games — and that was against the Premiership’s basement side Portadown.

More alarmingly is the fact they have pocketed merely four points from their last five league games, which has resulted in them dropping to fifth place in the table.

Healy’s title holders may have been written off earlier in the campaign, but they are now firmly back in the mix.

“We are still looking to find top gear — we are still striving for that,” insists former Northern Ireland striker Healy. “We now find ourselves in and around where we wanted to be, as I knew we would.

“The next 10 or 12 games will tell a tale what teams will be up there come the end of the season — there are a lot of big fixtures come up.

“Everyone knows the state of affairs when Linfield and Glentoran meet. I know full well how much of a challenge it will be.

David Healy's side are unbeaten in 10 outings

“We have gone head-to-head a couple of times this season, in the league and the County Antrim Shield; they won one and we won one.

“The players understand the importance of a derby game. We’ll need to be at our best against a strong Glentoran team.

“Hopefully, we’ll have another one or two players, who were not involved at the weekend, available again. We’ll go there with the expectation of winning the game, we know what’s at stake — a Cup final.

“The tournament has grown in stature in recent years thanks to the promotion of NIFL and the sponsor, it’s now a prestigious Cup final that teams want to be involved in.

“We know the challenge we face; we know how good Glentoran are and have been, but I go there with full belief in the players and the squad we have that we have an opportunity to get to a final.

“They have had a few disappointing results of late and will be hurting at losing at Crusaders on Saturday, so we have to be ready to meet any response from them.”

Although the Blues inched up to joint second place in the table with the win over Carrick Rangers at the weekend, Healy still wasn’t entirely satisfied.

He went on: “When you are 2-0 up early on against any opponents, you always want to go on and win the game convincingly, but credit must be given to Carrick because they kept their shape and kept us honest. We won the game and that was key.

“The performances of late haven’t been what we’ve wanted. Perhaps we took our eye off it a little bit. I don’t want to be too critical because they are working hard, but there is still more to come.

“Credit to Carrick, they managed the game well after falling behind early on. They stuck at it, so I don’t want to be too negative about our performance.

“After dominating the game, we finish up a little bit nervy when they scored. If teams are still in the game with 10 minutes to go, anything can happen.

“Robbie (McDaid) got the goal to kill it off right at the end. I thought his work rate was good throughout the game and he got his reward.

“It’s all about building. We are slowly building at the minute. The players have worked hard over a number of weeks to get us back into the title race, even though the performances have not been of the standard required.

“We’ve got ourselves into a little run and we are still chipping away. We’ve had a number of tough games over the past month, so they must be given credit for going unbeaten throughout that period.

“They keep emptying the tank. Come the new year, you are always hopeful you are in or around the top, so hopefully we will be.

“It would be good to get a few of the injured players back because we have been short over the past four or five weeks. But the players are digging out performances, the win against Carrick was vital.”