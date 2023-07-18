David Healy: I’ve told my Linfield players to prepare for the worst in Albania

Linfield and KF Vllaznia players clash during the first leg of their UEFA Conference League qualification tie

Linfield manager David Healy knows a thing or two about European opposition.

The former Northern Ireland striker has visited some of the most extravagant and most mundane countries in the world.

He’s already warned his players what to expect when they face KF Vllaznia in Albania in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier in Albania on Thursday night.

The Blues travel with an impressive 3-1 advantage racked up in the first leg at Windsor Park last week.

Chris McKee’s two goals had Windsor Park rocking before new boy Jack Scott marked his competitive debut with a classy third.

The night was tarnished slightly with the dismissal of Linfield defender Dan Finlayson, who picked up — rather unfortunately it must be said — his second yellow card in the last minute.

And, there was a sting in the tail because Vllaznia defender Marko Juric plundered a consolation goal right at the death.

Healy played for his country many times in Albania, and he knows what kind of reception awaits the Blues and the loyal band of followers.

“It will be hot, hostile and hectic,” he said. “I’ve been there many times, and from past experiences, it wasn’t a nice place to go.

“Vllaznia brought a few hundred fans to Belfast, and I think we saw how vociferous and hostile they can be. It will be 100 times worse over there.

“But first and foremost, we must focus on ourselves. We must be professional on and off the pitch... we all have a job to do.

“I remember playing in Albania with Northern Ireland, when Nigel Worthington was in charge. The game was in the national stadium in Tirana.

“The home team looks after the balls, bibs, cones and any of the training gear. But when we arrived an hour before the game, we didn’t have anything... no balls, bibs or cones — and that was actually only a friendly game.

“I’m not saying that Vllaznia are like that. Hopefully, they are different and reciprocate the hospitality we showed them.

“In saying that, I would imagine it will be a challenging journey. I have warned the players to prepare for whatever is thrown at us.

“I thought we were good in the first leg. Hopefully, we can get a similar work ethic to give us an opportunity to progress into the next round.”

Linfield manager David Healy is expecting an uncomfortable trip to Albania

Healy is still a little bit miffed with the dismissal of Finlayson by Luxembourg referee Ivo Torres.

He went on: “We talked prior to the game about decision making. We were punished with a penalty awarded against us against Zalgiris two years ago...Stevie Fallon was penalised, but his hands were basically down. He wasn’t stopping a cross or shot.

“So, we talked in great detail to the defenders about not sticking out their hand when crosses came in.

“I don’t think you can coach a point regarding Daniel’s (Finlayson) sending off. I thought it was a soft decision.

“I watch enough European football and sometimes referees are quick to act on basically something next to nothing.

“Look at the Michael Newberry situation. He was on the touchline ready to come on, but was booked. I could hear the fourth official saying in broken English, ‘go on’.

“He thought Joel Cooper was going off on the other side of the pitch, but he decided to come back to the dugout. As soon as Michael stepped over the line, he was booked.

“It was a mix-up by the officials that resulted in another ridiculous yellow card.”

Healy, however, is excited by the upcoming challenge and believes he has a match winner in the enigmatic Cooper — Polish side MKLS Pogon Szczecin lie in wait in the second round.

“I thought we were fit and strong in the first leg and we’ll certainly get better going forward,” he added.

“The heat is going to be a challenging factor, something we will build into our preparation.

“We looked more energetic and, I did say that some of the players we have brought in will hopefully, should, give us more pace, more legs and more energy about the pitch.

“Cooper looked good. If Joel capitalises on a real eye for goal, there’s no stopping him. He’s got that individual ability to go and cause havoc.

“I’m really excited and I’m relishing the game. We went through their team and man-for-man we got it spot on.

“You do a lot of digging; you work a lot of preparation. We got 11 of 13 players right. The staff put a lot of hard work into it and got the rewards on the night.

“By the way, there were seven teams on the island of Ireland playing in Europe last week — we were the only winners.”