David Healy: Linfield aren't desperate to keep anyone but we do want Jimmy Callacher to stay

Crusdaers 1 Linfield 2

His late, late winner on Saturday afternoon offered more evidence of Jimmy Callacher's value as admirers consider their own smash and grab.

The former Glentoran man may be on Larne's most wanted list, but his current mood is to fire Linfield to another championship.

The Glens are also understood to be chasing Callacher along with his defensive comrade Mark Haughey.

The centre-back's bullet header in injury time killed off Crusaders and while the Shore Road aces aren't dead and buried in the title race they are playing catch up and that's not easy when Linfield are leading the charge.

As well as being one of the league's finest defenders, Callacher is a massive goal threat at the other end and his weekend winner said everything about his desire, will to win and finishing power.

What was a centre-half doing in the opposition penalty area two minutes into added time?

Crusaders had just equalised through Philip Lowry's close range finish and with the wind in their sails, they would have sniffed a winner, but this is Linfield and when Callacher headed home from Joel Cooper's dangerous cross it was another important twist in this title race.

The Crues will be kicking themselves. Niall Quinn's opener, direct from a corner in the 71st minute, deceived goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey and their rearguard was punctured at the finish.

Linfield survived a few scares. A Ross Larkin goal-line clearance was crucial and Chris Johns pulled off a spectacular save, tipping over Chris Hegarty's volley.

The victory stretched the Blues' lead at the top of the Premiership table to five points.

It's top v bottom tomorrow as Linfield visit Carraick Rangers and with leaders like Callacher in their ranks, it's hard to imagine them taking their foot off the gas.

While interested parties step up their chase of Callacher, Linfield boss David Healy is satisfied with his club's conduct.

"I want Jimmy to stay," said Healy. "Linfield aren't desperate to keep any coaches or players, but we make people feel wanted.

"Jimmy proved again, as he has done over the last five and a half years that I have been here how important he is to the group.

"But I'm not desperate for anyone to sign. That's when you're in the last three hours of a window trying to sign a player - that's desperation. We have made Jimmy an offer and we hope we can reach some sort of conclusion."

Healy was relieved to secure a huge three points particularly as his men weren't at their sparkling best.

"Conceding a goal in the manner we did was poor, the near post man didn't take care of the delivery," he added.

"You always fear the game will dwindle out to a draw or Crusaders could nick it so credit to our players and the winner was a great move and finish, a big goal for us. We have beaten Crusaders a number of times over the last few seasons and it doesn't feel anything other than an important three points.

"We have Carrick on Tuesday night, a big strong physical side and you expect a tough game against a Niall Currie team. The conditions can be difficult and we will need to play better."

Crues boss Stephen Baxter felt his side didn't deserve to wave goodbye to their 12-match unbeaten run at their north-Belfast home

"You can conceded at any time in a football match," he reflected.

"You have to be on your toes at every opportunity and we had kept them out of our box for 92 minutes. Joel Cooper got a cross in for the first time and Callacher has gambled when we perhaps didn't expect him to be in the box.

"It's disappointing from our point of view, but Linfield will say they threw the kitchen sink at us to try and win it and that's what wins titles.

"I'm not talking anything away from Linfield, that's football, but I don't believe we got what we deserved. A neutral observer would say Crusaders were outstanding and Linfield have got lucky here and that's the truth of it. It's an interesting league and Linfield have exceptional quality as well."

Linfield winger Jordan Stewart, meanwhile, is the NIFWA Danske Bank Premiership Player of the Month for January.

Stewart scored in each of Linfield's three games during January, including a memorable winner in a 2-1 victory over Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Reflecting on a successful January, Stewart said, "I've been in good form in recent weeks, but the most important thing is that we're back on top of the league.

"Larne were top over Christmas, so in January we were determined to catch them. We've managed to do that, even though we slipped up against Cliftonville. Overall, it's been a good few weeks for us."

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Hegarty, WIlson, O'Rourke, Forsythe, Lowry, Caddell, Heatley, Kennedy (McGonigle 75), Lecky (Owens 75). Subs not used: Shields, Weir, Cushley, Ruddy, Larmour.

LINFIELD: Johns, Haughey, Larkin (Stafford 65), Callacher, Quinn, Millar (Nasseri 69), Mulgrew, McClean, Cooper, Stewart (Waterworth 80), Lavery. Subs not used: Moore, Manzinga, Clarke, Pepper.

Referee: Tim Marshall

Man of match: Jimmy Callacher

Match rating: 7/10.