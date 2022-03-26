David Healy: Linfield weren’t at our best but credit to my boys for finding a way to win at Warrenpoint

Warrenpoint Town 1 Linfield 2

Linfield manager David Healy admitted they were not at their best at Milltown but credited his players for finding a way to pick up three points in dramatic circumstances against Warrenpoint Town.

After falling behind to an early goal from Steven Ball, the league leaders struck in the last minute of the first half through substitute Jordan Stewart and in second half injury time through Ethan Devine to steal three points.

It looked like the Blues might trip up against the league’s bottom side – and they nearly lost it when Alan O’Sullivan lobbed Chris Johns but saw it bounce over the crossbar – but they somehow pulled it out of the bag late on to please Healy.

"We could have lost it. Thankfully the pitch was as firm as it was today – O’Sullivan lobbed the goalkeeper and thankfully it bounced over the bar and three or four minutes later we went down and found a winner,” said the Linfield boss.

"Ethan probably didn’t have his best game today but credit to him, he kept going and he found a way. We as a group, individually and collectively we were nowhere near the levels we wanted to be and that’s credit to Barry and Warrenpoint.

"They were organised well, they changed their formation from what I watched on Tuesday and inevitably our lads stayed in the game and found a key moment.”

Ball had put Warrenpoint ahead after a quarter of an hour when Declan McKenna tipped a long throw-in to the back post and it was prodded in off the post, and Linfield were then dealt a blow when Eetu Vertainen hobbled off.

But his replacement, Stewart, immediately made a difference as he struck on the stroke of half-time to send the two sides in level at the break.

O’Sullivan looked to have potentially won it for the hosts when he chipped Johns but, agonisingly, the ball took a wicked bounce off the hard surface and carried over the crossbar.

And instead the three points went to the visitors as deep into stoppage time, a corner was whipped into the box and striker Devine rose highest to power the header into the net and secure the 2-1 win.

That keeps the league leaders at the top, four points clear of Cliftonville having played a game more than their rivals, and Healy is now looking ahead to a top of the table clash against the Reds on April 5.

"We’re going to need a battling performance going to Solitude,” he insisted.

"We’ve had three or four good games already against them this season. They’re on fire at the minute, they’re flying, they’re around the top of the league and they’re League Cup champions, so we expect a tough game.”