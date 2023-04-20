David Healy: Linfield will be in the hunt next year, but place in Europe is our priority

Linfield boss David Healy believes now is not the time for inquests — there is still work to be done on nailing down automatic European qualification.

That can be achieved at the home of newly-crowned champions Larne tomorrow night, perhaps easier said than done because Tiernan Lynch’s boys haven’t suffered defeat since January 2, when beaten by Cliftonville.

As the east Antrim boys were popping champagne after their history-making first ever Danske Bank Premiership title success — they defeated Crusaders at Seaview on Friday night to move 12 points clear — Healy’s boys took a giant leap to finishing in the runners-up slot by claiming a last-gasp win at Coleraine 24 hours later.

With only two games remaining, the Blues hold a five-point cushion over Big Two rivals Glentoran, so a lucrative European place is within their grasp.

“It’s important to try and secure second place and that’s why last week’s result was vital, so we are going into the Larne game with a cushion,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker.

“It’s not the end of it, we know that. We still need to perform over the next couple of games and we will try and do that. The players put a lot into the game on Saturday and you could see what it meant to them when the goal went in (scored by substitute Niall Quinn).

“Everybody wants to be winners, but success isn’t a given and failure isn’t fatal.

“It’s about how you respond and how you react, and I’ll certainly try to be doing that in the coming weeks and over the summer period.”

Healy insists Lynch’s Larne deserved all the plaudits that come their way — the League table doesn’t lie.

“I’m self-aware that success has to be earned and we haven’t earned this year as we haven’t been the best team,” he added.

“Credit to Larne, Tiernan, Kenny (Bruce) and all the staff and everybody around the infrastructure as they’ve been coming for a number of years now.

“The only question was ‘when’? It may have come a little bit sooner than what they envisaged at the start of their journey but all credit to them. We will congratulate them and look forward to the game down at their place.

“I’ve always tried to work, believe it or not, on a siege mentality where you’ve always something to prove. This year it hasn’t been the case, but I look forward to challenging again next year. I’m embracing being the Linfield manager pushing to try and be that team, that manager, them players to have a right go at winning the League next year.”

Healy hailed the contribution of Quinn, who hasn’t played because of injury this season.

“It was an important goal in terms of salvaging something from the season,” he went on. “Quinnie has been plagued by injury this year.

“It was a tough week and, when you feel as if you’ve been champions for a period of time and sustained success like we have done, you’re always looking for more of it.

“I was satisfied with the result (at Coleraine), and I thought we put in a pretty good performance.

“We got overloaded a bit and looked like we were going to concede a goal, but credit to the players, they fought until the end and Niall got a very important goal for us.”