David Healy: Matthew Fitzpatrick has all the attributes needed to be a Linfield striker

David Healy is looking forward to seeing Matthew Fitzpatrick in action for Linfield

David Healy is convinced that big summer signing Matthew Fitzpatrick will add presence as well as goals to the Linfield team and has revealed there will be more new arrivals at Windsor Park.

To date in the close season, the Blues have snapped up striker Fitzpatrick from Glenavon, Scottish forward John Robertson from FC Edinburgh and young defender Jack Scott from Wolves, with Healy believing they will bring pace and energy to the team.

Healy is targeting his sixth League title as Linfield boss next term after Larne’s championship success in 2022/2023 and, in a typically honest personal appraisal, Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer has admitted to the mistake of not freshening up the squad enough 12 months ago after claiming a fifth Gibson Cup in six years.

By bringing in a trio of new recruits early on, the Blues are making a statement about their determination to retain the title with Healy delighted to have Fitzpatrick, who scored 19 League goals last term.

“When you get the opportunity to sign a player like Fitzy, it is great when you get it over the line,” said Healy, whose side returned to pre-season training yesterday.

“We have monitored him for quite a while and there was hard work done by the club and (Head of Recruitment) Willie McKeown to make the deal happen.

“There was the odd stumbling block but we were determined to bring him to the club because when you see what he brings, you feel he could be a very good player for Linfield. He leads the line, he’s strong, he’s got good legs, energy and is fit and athletic.

“He is everything that you are looking for in a centre forward and last season he scored 19 goals in the League, contributing a lot to Glenavon who thought very highly of him.

“Any of the players I spoke to who had played with him at Glenavon were always very complimentary about Matthew.

“We had been looking for a player to add not just goals but a presence and Matthew fits the bill.”

On Robertson and Scott, Healy added: “When you look at last season, something we probably lacked was a little bit of pace and sharpness when we had one or two players not firing or injured.

“The three players we have brought in all have good engines and good pace.

“Jack was a younger player at Linfield who grew up in the same youth teams as Trai Hume and he got the opportunity to go to Wolves early.

“We did try and sign him last year but Wolves wanted him to go on loan to the League of Ireland instead of here which was disappointing, though out of that we ended up signing Daniel Finlayson who proved to be a brilliant signing for us.

“Of course Jack is a little bit inexperienced but he will learn and he gives us pace, energy and legs in two or three different positions on the right hand side. He was keen to come back to us which was pleasing.

“John Robertson is a player we have had eyes on for a while and went to see before we made a bid to try and get him. He made his debut at a young age for St Johnstone under Tommy Wright so he has played at a good level and has that natural edge to his game. I’ve no doubt he will pick up a few cautions because he plays on the edge but he needs to play on the edge.

“He’s strong on his left-hand side and hopefully he will prove to be a pest to defenders because he works his socks off during the game.”

Several players left Linfield at the end of last season including club greats Jimmy Callacher and Niall Quinn. Other departures were Sam Roscoe, Cameron Palmer, Eetu Vertainen and Kyle Lafferty. More may follow.

“There will be one or two leaving towards the start of the League season to freshen things up,” said Healy, whose side won the BetMcLean Cup last term and finished runners-up in the Premiership.

“That was probably one of my biggest mistakes last year, maybe not freshening up after winning the League title.

“Having said that, the mix of players we had last season should have been more competitive than what we were in the end. Sometimes you learn a bit more about yourself, your team and people in and around you when you don’t have success so hopefully I’ve learnt important things from last season.

“We’ll look at different shapes and the players we will bring in will be capable of playing in those formations.

“And we are still looking to add to the squad, certainly one, if not two or three along with the players we have already signed.”