David Healy must stay to ensure Linfield’s trophy feast continues, says Pat Fenlon

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer David Healy has the golden touch as a manager with Linfield and that makes him a wanted man.

Clubs in Ireland and further afield will be impressed by the achievements of this ambitious young manager who is learning his profession in an environment which many would find overwhelming.

But the all-conquering Blues sit at the summit of Irish League football and they plan to stay there, hopefully with the 41-year-old boyhood Linfield supporter leading the charge.

Tonight, the Killyleagh man will proudly hoist the Gibson Cup into the air at Solitude and this season’s achievement of a league and cup double is his greatest given the challenges presented by a global pandemic, the absence of fans and a punishing fixture schedule.

It’s major trophy No.8 for Healy since he was appointed Linfield manager in 2015.

The third consecutive title is the club’s fourth in five seasons and a new full-time culture is being implemented to keep Northern Ireland’s most successful club moving forward.

The players deserve enormous credit but it’s the manager who makes sure they keep living up to the standards expected of them.

Healy has marshalled his troops superbly this season and now Linfield will do all they can to keep him at the club.

Blues general manager Pat Fenlon insists the club have no intention of standing still and he knows the former Leeds United and Preston ace is the man to maintain the success story.

Fenlon’s extensive experience in football is also a huge asset to the Blues and he was influential in shaping the five-year strategic plan from 2021 to 2025.

And he knows that with Healy in the hotseat, the league and Irish Cup winners will remain a formidable force domestically and in Europe.

“David is only starting out in management and it’s not a bad start to be fair!” said Fenlon, who won a league title and two Irish Cups with the Windsor Park side.

“Linfield Football Club is a hard club to play for and an even harder club to manage.

“His success and everything he has learned will be useful to him in the long-term.

“You’re operating under the microscope but he’s dealt with all that very well.

“We have started a new project and David is at the helm of that.

“From the club’s point of view, it’s important that we hold onto him to maintain the success we are having.

“When you are successful it does bring attention from other people and that’s the reality of football whether you are a manager or player.

“Winning perks people up, they take notice, and managers, like players, are allowed to be ambitious.

“Everyone wants to better themselves. David is managing the biggest club in the country and he’s being successful. We certainly don’t want him going anywhere at the moment.

“David is very enthusiastic about our project and he’s someone who has been involved in full-time football all his life. It’s really nothing different for him but it’s the start of something different for the club. He will be around to see that through and we are in a good position at the moment but we know football can change very quickly. We are very conscious of that but we understand the importance of not standing still. We have celebrated over the weekend but the planning for next season has begun.”

With a number of big players leaving Linfield, including Andy Waterworth, Joel Cooper, Shayne Lavery, Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey, there will be a strong recruitment drive at the club but the champions will remain the team to catch next season.

Now that Larne, Glentoran and Crusaders have embraced full-time football and Coleraine continue to land knockout blows, the race for the title and European places has become more intense than ever.

“It’s a very competitive league with all the teams getting stronger,” added former Shelbourne, Derry City, Bohemians, Hibernian and Shamrock Rovers manager Fenlon.

“I think there’s four or five teams who could win the league so the standard is improving in my eyes.

“With more teams adopting full-time models, the product will improve and better players will come into the league.

“But there’s always an element of caution in this as we need to live within our means.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic achievement by the team and I’m delighted for David and the boys.

“To win the league three years in a row and then win a double this season is some achievement.

“It’s phenomenal, people can say what they like but it’s very hard to keep winning. David deserves great credit for this season because he’s the one who leads the team.

“It’s been a challenging year for everybody, this club is used to playing in front of big crowds home and away and it’s been difficult but it probably makes the achievement even more special, a double takes some doing in those circumstances.”

From this summer, Linfield will operate on a full-time basis but it will take time for the new regime to produce significant results.

“Whether we are full-time or not will not make much difference in Europe this year but the long-term plan for the club is having a full-time ethos that will help us further down the road,” said Fenlon.

“The full-time strategy allows us to move forward as a club, we can develop young players and improve their fitness levels to improve performances.”