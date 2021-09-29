David Healy points to ‘mocking’ Glentoran tweet as Linfield boss enjoyed beating Big Two rivals ‘more than anybody’

Linfield striker Matt Green celebrates his goal last night as Glentoran are put to the sword by the champions at the BetMcLean Oval

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 28/09/2021 Glentoran v Linfield Danske Bank Premiership. Linfield Manger David Healy celebrates during this evening’s game at The Bet McLean Oval in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Linfield manager David Healy says a Glentoran tweet from midway through last season made Tuesday evening’s Big Two derby rout all the more enjoyable.

The Blues swept aside their rivals 3-0 at the Oval thanks to goals from Matt Green, Trai Hume and Cammy Palmer, condemning the Glens to their second three-goal home defeat in four days, after Crusaders left east Belfast on the right end of the same scoreline on Saturday.

The home team left the pitch to a chorus of boos from the home support.

The result moves the Blues within five points of table-topping Cliftonville, who they host on Friday evening, with a game in hand while the Glens are seventh, seven points off the top, having won three and lost three of their opening six league games.

But derbies are about more than the league table and Healy was delighted to get one over on Linfield’s old enemy, particularly after he felt he was “mocked” by Glentoran’s social media account.

Back in February, Healy told the Sunday Life that, as Linfield boss, he enjoyed wins over the Glens more than any other team and when, just two days later, Conor McMenamin earned a 1-0 away win at Windsor Park, the Glentoran account tweeted this:

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Linfield chairman Roy McGiven told the Sunday Life over the summer that his club used it to inspire their league and Irish Cup double glory and it was still in Healy’s thoughts after Tuesday’s big win at the Oval.

"The rivalry has been there for over 100 years,” he told the Linfield website. “I’m privileged to manage the team in these games.

"I think I was mocked last year on Glentoran’s social media for my honest answer to a question I was asked, ‘Do I love beating Glentoran more than anybody?’ Of course you do. You ask Stephen Baxter (Crusaders manager) who does he want to beat more than anybody, he probably enjoys the derby games against Cliftonville. You ask any Glentoran manager in previous managerial eras, you want to beat your rivals.

"I was open and honest, I was mocked, so that’s a nice feeling. That’s why I enjoyed beating Glentoran probably more than anybody there tonight.”

The result got the Blues back to winning ways after they had drawn league games against Coleraine and Glenavon and Healy said the landmark victory was an answer to some of the questions his side had faced.

"We’ve lost down here on previous visits which hurt me as well as the paying supporters, so that was for everybody at the football club,” he continued.

"I told the players that not only are they representing themselves, but they’re also representing me as a manager, the staff and the entire football club.

"People are watching and wanting to see a reaction from Saturday. We dropped a couple of points against a decent team in Glenavon and against Colerane and all of a sudden people are asking silly and stupid questions.

"We’re five games in, we’re unbeaten, we’ve played four of the teams from the top seven and Portadown away, which was an intensely tough game, so we’ve had a decent start.

"Other people around the club and outside the club can get a bit despondent at times. We have no divine right to win every football game.

"Coleraine are a good side, Glenavon are improving and signed well in the summer. They put it up to us on Saturday. Sometimes there’s no shame. We want to win every game but probably the most disappointing thing was our lack of tempo.

"Glenavon will put it up to many other teams this year.

"There’s a long way to go. I try not to get too despondent, although sometimes I do beat myself up over the performance.

"I can go tonight and enjoy the three points then we’ll be back in to prepare for a big game on Friday night.”

Healy was delighted to see striker Matt Green get his second Premiership goal for the club but tipped substitute Billy Chadwick for a big season on loan from Hull.

"Matt’s still not at the level in terms of the fitness,” he said. “He’s got a good, experienced head on him and I think that was key tonight.

"Billy came on to replace him. He will end up starting a hell of a lot of games and scoring a lot of goals but tonight we took the decision to stick Matt in and thankfully it paid off.

"When we needed players to puff out the chest, they didn’t let me down,” he continued.

"Tonight was better than average. I think we can play a bit better but we were on the end of a fully deserved three points.

"We got the goals at the right times. The danger is at half-time that we sit off, as teams that are 2-0 up can have a tendency to do. We knew with the big home crowd in that any glimmer of hope, the danger signs were there.

"So we controlled the game, we organised and I don’t think we gave up too many chances.”