David Healy Q&A: From Linfield no longer having European scars to thoughts on new rival Warren Feeney

Linfield’s competitive season starts on Thursday night and it’s not in the Champions League after the Blues missed the opportunity to bag five League titles on the bounce. David Healy’s men had to settle for a runner-up finish as Larne celebrated their first Premiership success. Although last summer’s Europa Conference League Play-Off heartbreak against Latvian side RFS will never be forgotten it’s time to turn the page on a new campaign and it’s Albanian side KF Vllaznia who are the first to visit Windsor Park. Ahead of Thursday's curtain raiser for Linfield’s season, we got the thoughts of Healy who agreed a new deal last month until at least 2025.