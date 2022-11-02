David Healy relishing Linfield’s Big Two BetMcLean Cup Semi-Final showdown with Glentoran

Joel Cooper points the way for Linfield at Windsor Park

There will be a Big Two BetMcLean Cup Semi-Final showdown at the BetMcLean Oval after the bitter rivals won their last-eight battles against Championship sides last night.

Premiership champions Linfield eased past Annagh United 3-0 at Windsor Park, while League leaders Glentoran ran out 2-0 winners at Loughgall.

In the other last-four clash scheduled for Tuesday, December 6 and Wednesday, December 7, Cup holders Cliftonville will host Coleraine.

The Reds were given a fright when they trailed Newry City 2-0 at Solitude but they fought back to triumph 3-2.

The Bannsiders set up a repeat of last season’s Final when they eased past Dungannon Swifts 3-0.

“We can now look forward to a Semi-Final against Glentoran,” said Blues boss David Healy.

“We are now due to play them three times, including the Boxing Day game, and we also have them in the Shield Semi-Final as well. But these are the games we want to be involved in.

“I’m pleased with the clean sheet and with some other aspects of our game.”

Terry Devlin after netting in Glentoran's last-eight victory

There was a thriller at Solitude where goals from Brian Healy and Donal Scullion gave Paddy McLaughlin’s side a Halloween fright but a Joe Gormley double and Ronan Hale finish completed a stunning fightback.

The Reds are looking to add the famous trophy to the Solitude trophy cabinet for a seventh time.

Linfield progressed following a brace from Joel Cooper and a memorable goal from 18-year-old Liam McStravick on his debut.

The teenager came off the bench to complete the scoring in stoppage time. Annagh had rocked Larne in the previous round but this was a step too far for the Portadown side.

Coleraine swept past the Swifts with Michael McCrudden, Matthew Shevlin and Evan McLaughlin on target at The Showgrounds.

The 2022 Final was the highest attended domestic match in Northern Ireland last season as 11,103 fans watched Cliftonville defeat Coleraine after extra time at Windsor Park.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s Victory Shield clash at Gruan Park in Tramore, a late equaliser earned Republic a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland.

Blaine McClure fired Kris Lindsay’s side in front but substitute Mason Melia headed in with only 90 seconds remaining. Northern Ireland face Wales in Tramore on Friday morning (11am) in their final match.

The draw has been made for round four of the Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup.

All ties are set to be played on Saturday, November 26 (1.30 pm).

Round four draw: Tandragee Rovers v Oxford Sunnyside; Crewe United v St Marys YC; Ballymacash Rangers v Banbridge Town/East Belfast; Bourneview Mill v Moyola Park; Limavady United v Belfast Celtic/Bangor; Ballymoney United v Finaghy/Lurgan Town; Windmill Stars v Dollingstown; Crumlin United v Greenisland.