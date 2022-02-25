David Healy says Linfield don’t get credit for ‘attractive football’ as boss points out Blues are still top during supposed ‘bad’ season

Linfield boss David Healy believes his team must show the ugly side of their game in tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership showdown with Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Leisure Arena.

The champions moved back to the top of the table following last weekend’s uninspiring victory over Portadown, when Chris McKee’s goal was enough to snuff out the challenge of the spirited strugglers.

Healy’s boys now have the chance to put a little bit of daylight between nearest challengers Glentoran and Cliftonville by pocketing three points in east Antrim, but the former Rangers striker admits it will not be easy.

“The games are going to become ugly as matches are chalked off and I would expect us to be in a dogfight at Carrick,” he said.

“I can’t imagine the weather being fantastic on a Friday night down there. The pitch in general is pretty tough to play on, so we need to find a way to win the game.

“You don’t always need to play, free, flowing attractive football. Even when we do that, we don’t get the plaudits. Apparently, we grind out games because we are Linfield etcetera, etcetera.

“We are in and around where we need to be and want to be, but people are not talking about us in glowing references, which is fine.

“Other teams are more glamorous or more attractive on the eye than what we are, that’s what I keep reading and hearing. We are having a bad season, but we are still top.

“If that’s going to be the case going forward, the players have been in and around the situation before, they know when the going gets tough the pressure is cranked up. That may be helpful for us going into the final five games before the split.

“It’s always a different type of pressure when you are leading the pack, sometimes it’s easier when you are chasing the leaders.

“We have made good strides when we’ve been in front over the past few seasons. This year is going to be hard because it a really tough run-in for every team. We know that we have a hell of a fight on. I’m certainly up for it along with the rest of the staff and the players. We are ready for the challenge ahead.”

Healy handed new striker Eetu Vertainen a starting shirt for the first time last weekend — and he was suitably impressed.

“Eetu a good player, technically he is very good,” added the Blues chief. “He’s neat and tidy. He is probably lacking a little bit of confidence and real sharpness.

“But he’s a nice player and has played at good levels for Finland. In the time that he is here, I’ve no doubt he’ll make a big contribution by putting in good performances and hopefully he’ll pop up with important goals in the league run-in.

“He’s certainly not afraid to pull the trigger as we seen last week, he was unfortunate to have a few decent efforts blocked.”

Healy also reaveled that he will be without midfielder Cammy Palmer from here on in.

“It’s very unlikely that Cammy will play again this season,” he explained. “If he does play a part at the end of the season, it could be minimal.”