David Healy signs new Linfield contract: ‘This will help me bring further success to club’

David Healy has agreed a new deal with Linfield to the end of the 2024-25 season, taking him to the 10-year mark as manager of the club.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer was appointed boss in 2015 and since then has delivered success after success at Windsor Park.

Healy has guided the Blues to five League titles, two Irish Cups, two League Cups and a County Antrim Shield. He has also helped earn Linfield vast sums of money through Europe with the club making the Play-Offs twice, only to lose on away goals and penalties.

There was one more year left on Healy’s contract but the club have moved quickly to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Blues chairman Roy McGivern said: “We are pleased that we have reached agreement with David to extend his contract at the club. It is a significant boost to everyone at the club as we embark on a new season with a squad which has gone through significant change during the off season.

“Since he arranged at Windsor Park in 2015, David has brought continued success to the club. I know that he is totally committed to Linfield Football Club and we look forward to him bringing further success in the coming years.

“Given that this contract will keep David at Windsor for a decade is a testament to him and his coaching staff. It also maintains stability and consistency at the club which is so important as we continue to drive the club forward on and off the pitch.”

After losing the League title race they have dominated in recent years to Larne last season, Healy will be determined to bring the trophy back to Windsor next term.

Healy stated: “I am delighted to have reached this agreement with the club and I want to thank the board for their continued faith in me.

“I’ve loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who’ve helped us achieve success during my time here. It really has been a team effort. Last season was challenging and I have already seen a renewed hunger in the squad as we embark on a new pre-season.

“It’s good to get this contract agreed now as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead which is to aim to bring further success to this club.”