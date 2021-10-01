David Healy urges Glentoran fans to stick by Mick McDermott despite heavy defeat to Linfield

David Healy has given his backing to Big Two rival Mick McDermott. Credit: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

David Healy has offered his support to rival manager Mick McDermott after Tuesday's Big Two. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Under-fire Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has an unlikely ally in rival boss David Healy.

McDermott and his players ran the gauntlet of abuse from angry fans following Tuesday night’s 3-0 defeat by Linfield a the BetMcLean Oval.

They were given a hostile roasting as they trooped off at the end of their second embarrassing loss in front of home supporters in the space of three days.

But instead of twisting the knife, Healy preferred to come to the defence of McDermott, insisting he and his trusty assistant Paul Millar must be given time to rebuild the club.

“Last year we lost a game down here (at the Oval), I wasn’t happy and our fans were not happy, but I know Mick had my back,” said Healy.

“He came out and suggested Linfield should stick by David Healy considering the success the club had previously enjoyed.

“I know he felt a bit of heat on Tuesday night.

“This isn’t a dig, but people must remember where this club (Glentoran) was a couple of years ago.

“I know they are our biggest rivals, and I don’t show too much love for Glentoran people, but they are building the club.

“They are rebuilding the structure and have got a proper team on the pitch.

“Although they had a disappointing result on Tuesday night, no one likes to hear any of the abuse that came their way from the supporters.

“I spoke to Mick briefly before the game. We shook hands and his words were, ‘it’s either you or me who will be booed off the pitch tonight’.

“It’s probably what is expected when you manage two big clubs like Linfield and Glentoran.”

It wasn’t only McDermott who was under fire. Healy and his players became the targets for some mindless idiots who hurled missiles as they left the pitch after enjoying celebrations with the visiting fans.

“People can say what they want about the length of time we took to come off the pitch at the finish,” added Healy.

“When we lost on previous occasions at this venue, I didn’t see too many people in too much of a hurry to get us off.

“You get idiots at any level of football that will sit on fences and throw things.

“It’s a danger and could cause serious injury, it was disappointing.

“When you come off the pitch and you win games at the home of your biggest rivals, it means you have done your job.

“I came here to represent Linfield Football Club, the players did the same — I think we did that.”

Healy went on: “It was a professional performance.

“Chris Shields’ knowhow and his awareness, his touch and passing was there for everyone to see.

“And Trai (Hume) got a big goal. To be fair, he scored a lot of goals for Ballymena United when he was on loan last season.

“Clubs may not see him as a threat when the see him coming into the box, but he has a good spring on him.

“What a moment for him to get his first goal, at the Oval at the Glentoran end.”

Healy will now prepare his team for another big Belfast derby clash tonight against Paddy McLaughlin’s Danske Bank Premiership leaders Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

“It’s another good game to look forward to,” he added.

“I have built up a good relationship with Paddy, I spoke to him a lot over the summer.

“I know there was a lot of talk linking him to the Derry City assistant manager’s job. I helped convince him to stay with the Reds. I hope he remembers that on Friday night.

“I’ve seen Cliftonville against Coleraine in the second game of the season. They have recruited well. Jamie McDonagh, who left Glentoran, has been a standout player for them, while Joe Gormley continually scores goals for them. It will be a good contest.”

McLaughlin — whose side have dropped just two points in the Premiership to date — insists his men will make no special preparations for Linfield and has backed his players to maintain the form they have demonstrated so far this season.

“Windsor's a good place to go and play. It's a good surface which suits our style of play,” said the Reds boss, whose team will be roared on by a sold-out allocation of fans in the Kop Stand.

"It's set up for a great game but we don’t look forward to playing Linfield any more than we looked forward to Warrenpoint or Dungannon. Every game takes on its own significance and own importance, so we won’t prepare for this match any differently than we have done up until now.

"All games in the Irish League are tough and we’re shown that every week. We all know how tight the league is and results can go either way way times, so there’s no sense in going into this game with a different mindset. We’ll go there to try and win.”