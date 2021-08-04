David Healy urges Linfield fans to ‘stay behind the team’ after Europa Conference League first leg loss to Fola Esch

David Healy says his squad still believe they can progress to the Europa Conference League play-off round. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Linfield boss David Healy has issued a message the club’s legion of supporters after their Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg loss last night.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 comeback defeat to Fola Esch at Windsor Park after Billy Chadwick had opened the scoring on his full debut.

There was an element of self-destruction about the result as Linfield consistently gave away possession in dangerous areas and were eventually made to pay.

It was that aspect that was of most annoyance to manager David Healy, who asked supporters to stay on-side ahead of next Thursday’s second leg in Luxembourg and assured that his team would deliver an improved performance.

“Hopefully everybody that was at the game remains positive and upbeat,” he told the linfieldfc.com website after over 2,200 fans were at Windsor to see the game.

“There’s no point bashing me or the players because we lost a game of football against the champions of Luxembourg. We will improve and go there next week with the belief that the players and myself will do a lot better.

“The dressing room is smarting. They’re disappointed and rightly so because it was an opportunity to win another game in Europe but the good thing is it’s half-time and we do believe we will be better next week.

“It’s always good to have the supporters back. I know they demand that we play to a certain quality, which is great. It was a good atmosphere coming out tonight. It gives you a shiver down your spine again that football’s back.

“The supporters will be disappointed tonight – we all are – but stay behind the team and behind these lads, who rarely let us down. “

Healy also warned that the upheaval of recent weeks - with a European game every week now for the last five weeks and several of the first team squad/staff unable to travel to Bosnia last week for ‘injury or personal reasons’ - may have taken its toll on the team during last night’s game.

“There has been a lot going on over the last week to 10 days in terms of preparation and games,” he said. “From the Bosnian first leg we played here, the players didn’t train for five or six days before we played in Bosnia so it was a credit to the players’ fitness levels that they managed to give the performance that they did.

“I think it showed a little bit today. That’s not an excuse; I don’t want to make excuses because Linfield supporting people don’t want to hear excuses and I don’t want to make too many excuses.

“But we looked tired in the second half, a little bit lethargic. If we are going to progress next week, we’re going to have to be better at keeping the ball.”

Linfield’s guaranteed European prize money this season is currently sitting at €1.11m and would rise to €1.41m if they progress to the play-offs, where they would meet the loser of the Europa League clash between Khazakhstan's FC Kairat Almaty and Armenian side Alashkert FC for a place in the group stage.