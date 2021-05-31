David Healy wants to quit Linfield on a high – but no time soon as boss speaks out on future

Cliftonville 0-2 Linfield

Who will get the chance to lift the Gibson Cup live on television this season?

Linfield boss David Healy toasted yet another title success on Saturday -- then admitted he will not overstay his welcome at Windsor Park!

The former Northern Ireland international picked up the Danske Bank Premiership trophy for the fourth time in his five-year reign which catapults him into the category of some of the club’s most successful ever managers, including Roy Coyle and David Jeffrey.

It was a world record equaling 55th time the Blues have paraded the Gibson Cup, matched only but their Scottish cousins Rangers. And, it was also the 25th time in the club’s illustrious history that Linfield have completed a League and Irish Cup double – certainly a hard act to follow.

Goals from Christy Manzinga and Andy Waterworth – on his final appearance in a blue shirt – completed the formalities of a 38-game campaign at a sunny Solitude on Saturday night. The party got under way when skipper Jamie Mulgrew picked up the coveted prize.

“I’m an immensely proud blue man,” purred Healy. “I’m privileged with the success I’ve had at this football club. I didn’t think I’d be in the job as long as I am today.

“We (the squad) are back in again for pre-season on June 14 for the start of another hectic season, starting with the European qualifiers. I’ll probably sit down with the chairman (Roy McGivern) to see where we are at before then.

“I certainly don’t want outstay my welcome. I’ve seen previous great, successful, Linfield managers moving on. I don’t what that to happen . . . I want to go out on a high and on my terms, eventually. That could be a long time up ahead.”

With Waterworth, Mark Stafford, Mark Haughey, Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper all moving on to a new challenge with other clubs, Healy admitted his recruitment programme to replace them is ‘well under way’.

“It was an unbelievable end for Andy . . . what a man he is, first and foremost,” purred Healy. “His goal was typical Andy – a fantastic finish.

“He’s been a superstar for us, as have the other players that we are losing. How do you replace people like that? Haughey, Stafford and Waterworth have been part of the fabric for a long time . . . Shayne and Joel have only in over the last couple of years.

“I would like to pay tribute to them all for their service, dedication and the sacrifices they have made in their time here, I can’t thank them enough, they will leave Linfield as legends, that’s for sure.

“It’s difficult to replace not only the players they are, but more importantly, the men they are in the dressing room.

“We have been working hard with our recruitment director Willie McKeown over the past 18 months to bring the right kind of player to the football club. We are down the line with a few and we’ll assess where we are over the next week or so.

“I’m confident we’ll be beefed up a bit with some quality signings by the time we return for pre-season.”

Healy admitted the pressure was off his champions, having sealed the title deal with their draw at Coleraine on Tuesday.

“I certainly wasn’t as emotionally charged,” he added. “It meant we could enjoy the day before the presentation. It was great that some of our fans were here to see it.

“Credit must go to Cliftonville and their chairman Gerard Lawlor for the gesture of making tickets available to us. Some of the players’ families, including my own, were able to enjoy the occasion. It’s been a challenging year and a lot of people has sacrificed a lot for the club this season, so it was nice that Cliftonville gave us the opportunity to do that.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Dunne, O’Reilly, C Curran, R Curran (Gormley 60), Foster (Lowe 78), Doherty, Casey, McGuinness, Kearns (McCrudden 46), O’Neill, Coffey.

Unused subs: McCarey, Donnelly, Hyland, Hale.

LINFIELD: Johns, Larkin (Haughey 81), Newberry, Callacher, Waterworth (Lavery 83), Manzinga, Stewart, Nasseri, Clarke, Mulgrew (Stafford 81), Palmer.

Unused subs: Moore, Millar, Quinn, Cooper.

REFEREE: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey).

Man of the match: Andy Waterworth.

Match rating: 7/10.