David Healy warns Linfield that Coleraine ‘will be smelling blood’ in title clash at Showgrounds

Linfield manager David Healy has warned his players that Coleraine will be ‘smelling blood’ ahead of tonight’s crunch clash at the Showgrounds and will fancy their chances of taking the title race to the final weekend of the season.

The Bannsiders trail the leaders by five points but if Oran Kearney’s side triumph in front of 500 of their own supporters tonight and away to Larne on Saturday and Linfield lose at Cliftonville on the last day, Coleraine will take the title for only the second time in their history.

Linfield can end that dream by avoiding defeat this evening and join Rangers on a world record 55 championship successes in the process.

The Blues, on the back of winning the Irish Cup on Friday, will seek the double having missed out on sealing the title earlier this month with a home loss to Larne.

“It’s a huge game. Coleraine are a brilliant side, managed by a brilliant manager. They will be smelling blood off us and they’ll fancy it,” said Healy.

“While we have been playing in the Irish Cup, Coleraine have had the week to prepare for this game but hopefully we’ll get another positive performance and result.”

Andy Waterworth, who missed the Cup final to be with his wife Lisa who gave birth to their first child, is expected to return to the squad tonight. Waterworth, Lavery, Joel Cooper, Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford will be playing elsewhere next season as the Blues prepare to go full-time in the summer.

“The transition for next season started maybe 10 months ago. It’s down to the mentality and hunger of the players, whether or not they are going to be here next season, that they still want to deliver performances and trophies,” said determined Healy.