David Healy will come out fighting, defy the critics and revive Linfield: Lee Doherty

Blues legend slams calls to replace manager and backs champions to rebuild

Linfield legend Lee Doherty says calls to replace manager David Healy are “ridiculous” and he’s backing the under-fire boss to weather a Windsor Park storm.

The former Blues skipper, who won the Gibson Cup eight times with the club, says Northern Ireland’s record men’s scorer remains the right man to steer the champions through a turbulent period.

A few supporters have cast doubt on Healy’s position after Larne’s impressive 4-2 victory at Windsor Park, a result which sees Linfield fall 10 points behind the table topping Invermen.

The Blues are chasing a fifth consecutive league triumph for only the second time in the club’s history but they remain in sixth spot after coming up short in titanic battles against Larne and the Glens.

“You have to look at the period David has been in charge and he brought the club incredible success,” insisted Doherty.

“His Linfield side have won the last four Irish Premiership titles and five in six seasons as well as two doubles.

“He needs to rebuild his team like Roy Coyle used to do. David has more than enough in the bank to be given time to refresh the squad.

“I would stand by David Healy, 100 per cent.

“The game’s gone mad. If you lose three games people think you should be out a job, it’s ridiculous.

“There are injuries, suspensions and contributing factors when form goes but this is not the right time to consider a change of manager at Linfield.

“David will bring more success to the club, I’ve no doubt.

“I probably was surprised at Linfield defeat to Larne but it just feels like the hangover from the European game exists.

“Results have not been good but David has had injuries to important players.

“He knows that’s the game and it’s why you have a big squad.

“The guys coming in should be taking their chances and proving they should be in the team and I don’t know if that’s happening at the minute.”

The Blues now find themselves cut adrift from the pacesetters, 10 points behind leaders Larne and nine behind Glentoran, who have played a game fewer.

But with five clubs ahead of Healy’s side in the standings, the champions face a huge challenge reeling them all in.

“You have to give Larne in particular credit, they have gone full-time and are now main challengers,” added ‘Doc’.

“Linfield are 10 points off the leaders and it’s going to be difficult because you are chasing so many teams and relying on all of them to slip up.

“One team can have a bad run of results but it’s not going to happen to all the teams, so it’s going to be very difficult for Linfield to get back in the mix.

“It’s still early in the season but the worry is they are conceding more goals than they usually do. They have conceded 14 goals in 10 games and that is not Championship-winning form. The top two sides have conceded just four (Larne) and one (Glentoran) and that’s the difference.

“I can remember going through successful campaigns having only conceded six or seven goals. It’s very un-Linfield like to be conceding three or four goals in a game.”

While it can’t be used as an excuse for Linfield’s inconsistent form, there’s no question their European heartbreak rattled everyone at the club.

The Blues were a minute away from reaching the Europa Conference League group stages but their penalty shoot-out loss to Latvian side RFS was arguably the most demoralising night in the club’s recent history.

Doherty can empathise with the players as he was part of the Blues squad that lost 4-3 on aggregate to Copenhagen in 1993 following a stunning 3-0 win in the first leg at Windsor Park.

Deep into injury time, the former midfielder gave away a disputed free-kick 25 yards from goal and Lars Hojer Nielsen found the net to snatch a glamour tie with AC Milan.

“It was heartache, I think I gave an interview afterwards and I started to cry during it,” he said.

“It was so emotional and hard to take as we missed out on facing AC Milan at the San Siro. What happened to Linfield this year was very similar.

“I was crestfallen for a long time and I hope the current squad is working through those emotions and can move forward.

“You have to regroup and get back to winning silverware. Linfield go again. Disappointments linger until you win games and trophies.

“The players and manager will be questioned and David knows that. You have to stand up to the challenge or you’ll fail, you’ll be shifted on — that’s the way the club works.

“After Christmas, if Linfield are 10 or more points behind the leaders then that will be a concern. And of course the teams challenging for the title have to hold their nerve, they have questions to answer too.”

Former Linfield midfielder Gary Peebles also urged the supporters to stand by the manager during the current storm.

He commented on Twitter: “Obviously I don’t live and breath it like you guys, but to call for David to resign is outrageous. He has been a fantastic manager and leader of the club. To all @OfficialBlues fans get behind your team and manager, they need you.”