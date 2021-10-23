David Jeffrey admits he questioned whether he was ‘still good enough’ ahead of Ballymena United’s surprise win over Cliftonville

Ballymena United had only picked up only seven points from their first eight league games ahead of Saturday’s match against Cliftonville and David Jeffrey has admitted he questioned himself during that disappointing run.

He put the query ‘are we still good enough?’ not just to himself but also to his long-term assistant Bryan McLoughlin and his squad before the league leaders rolled into the Showgrounds and got a remarkable collective response with a 1-0 home win.

Kenny Kane’s first goal for the club was enough to separate the sides, condemning the Reds to their first defeat of the season, much to Jeffrey’s delight.

"The test was can the players we’ve brought in respond?” he told BBC Radio Ulster. “The question I asked of the players, and of myself and Bryan, was are we still good enough? It was very simple and straight-forward, very transparent, honest question.

"The players played manfully. They’ve now reached the standard, some of them, which even I didn’t think they were capable. Let’s not get carried away, they’ve got to fight like that in every game. The standard has been set, the bar has been raised and now it’s up to the players and us to maintain that.

"We have made a point of never making an excuse of player availability. We haven’t been able to get any real rhythm or consistency but over and above that, I asked the players to prove they were good enough.

"We’ve got to look at players with the so-called bigger sides who aren’t getting the game-time as they would like or other players who want to move on from their clubs. It’s about can we improve them, can they improve themselves. By and large, Brian and I have been able to do that."

Kane was making his first Premiership start since March 2020 and Jeffrey explained that it was the result of hard work off the pitch.

”Kenny, a couple of seasons ago, was our lone striker, the only one fit,” he said of the 22-year-old’s last run in the starting line-up.

"Then last season he was out for quite a bit and it was almost as if he had to restart this season.

"He has been absolutely excellent in terms of his application and particularly over the last three or four weeks.

"He has worked very hard in training, gone away with our reserves and got glowing praise from the manager. Today was the day to put him out. I had a quiet word with him yesterday, he was totally unfazed and his goal was masterclass stuff.

"The pass from Ryan Waide was excellent. I call that a team pass because Ryan could have tried to do something himself but it was all about the team. It was great vision, great foresight, the weight of the pass was superb and Kenny took it brilliantly with a fantastic finish.”