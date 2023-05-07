David Jeffrey admits his Ballymena side were outplayed by Crusaders

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey confessed that his players were unable to replicate their stunning semi-final performance in yesterday’s Irish Cup decider.

Last month, the brilliant Braidmen bowled over Larne at Seaview to reach their third Cup Final in four seasons.

But at Windsor Park yesterday, they were blown away by a Crusaders team that romped to a 4-0 win as Jeffrey’s men wilted in the south Belfast sun.

He explained: “We gave folk hope and expectation when we beat Larne with that quite outstanding performance.

“But let’s not kid ourselves, we were at our very best that night and Larne weren’t at their best.

“We needed to reproduce that in the Final to stand a pup’s chance. And the players gave their best, but they didn’t reach those levels.

“I told the players in preparation for this game that they would face a much tougher Crusaders team than in last year’s Final because of how close they came to not winning it.

“And we saw that. The played with intent and intensity from the first minute.

“I’m desperately disappointed for the people of Ballymena who came out in numbers, but the reality is we were beaten by a better team.

“We had to be at our best, and it tells you something that our best player was our goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.”

Both Crusaders first and second goals came through generous chunks of luck. Ross Clarke’s opening effort took a wicked deflection, while Adam Lecky’s mishit volley looped over the helpless Williamson.

But Jeffrey refused to blame misfortune. Instead, he admitted that his side were lucky to trail by a single goal at the break after Stephen Baxter’s team dominated the first-half.

“I could say Crusaders scored two lucky goals, but that doesn’t really tell the full story,” added the United chief.

“I’ve said in the past you need to play well and have some fortune. We weren’t at our best and had no luck.

“We have to be honest and say Jordan made several good saves. At half-time, I told the boys we had got away with it being just 1-0 down and maybe that could be an opportunity for us.

“But they came out even stronger for the second-half.

“The disappointing thing for the players is they know they can play better than that.

“We can hit a great height on a one-off occasions, we didn’t do that in the Final.”